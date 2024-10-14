Comic Con India to arrive in Kolkata and Ahmedabad in 2025

Comic Con India will be travelling to two new cities namely Kolkata and Ahmedabad, and returning to Pune in the year 2025.

“I can’t tell you how long I’ve been waiting to bring Comic Con India to the City of Joy. Every few years, we’d try and have a false start, but it didn’t happen,” Comic Con India founder Jatin Varma shared in a social media post. The event will take place in Kolkata on 22 and 23 February 2025.

The event will be held on 8 and 9 March in Pune and 22 and 23 March in Ahmedabad in the coming year. Varma is eager to know what excites the fans most: is it the cosplay or meeting the favourite artists or just finally having a place where being a geek is the coolest thing ever.

(LinkedIn Post)

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/activity-7251457596849565697-a0-8?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_android

Earlier in 2024, India’s Nodwin Gaming acquired Comic Con India at a valuation of Rs 55 crore.

“I still remember our first Comic Con in Delhi, how nervous and excited we all were. This is the biggest growth spurt we have ever attempted, thanks in part to Akshat Rathee’s vision at Nodwin Gaming, and honestly, it feels surreal. This journey wouldn’t have been possible without the fans who’ve been mailing us, messaging us, reaching out to me directly, going all the way back to 2011,” Varma added.

Founded in 2011, Comic Con India has evolved into a company orchestrating various festivals across India, celebrating popular culture elements including comics, cosplay, movies, TV shows, merch, gaming and much more. The festivals, held in cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, have become cornerstones of India’s cultural calendar.