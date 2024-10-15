MovieMax Cinemas opens a three-screen multiplex at Mariplex Mall in Pune

MovieMax Cinemas announced the opening of its latest three-screen multiplex at Mariplex Mall, Kalyani Nagar, offering a premium cinematic experience in the heart of Pune.

This marks the second MovieMax multiplex in the city, furthering its commitment to providing world-class entertainment. Equipped with 2K projection technology and Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound, the three-screen multiplex promises a top-tier movie experience.

“Pune has a deep-rooted love for cinema, and we’re thrilled to offer a venue that combines cutting-edge technology with luxury and comfort. Our Mariplex Mall property delivers stunning visuals, crystal-clear sound, and a variety of food and beverage options to make each visit unforgettable. As part of our growth strategy, we’re committed to making luxury cinema accessible to everyone. We aim to offer top-tier technology, comfort, and a wide range of food options to moviegoers across India,” said MovieMax Cinemas CEO Ashish Kanakia.

The multiplex features modern digital kiosks at the box office for quick and hassle-free ticket bookings and has interactive selfie corners. Guests can also enjoy a variety of food options, from pizzas, nachos, and popcorn to wok-inspired dishes and healthy alternatives.

The Mariplex Mall property is part of MovieMax’s border expansion, focused on bringing luxury cinema to both metros and tier two and tier three cities. Tickets for the latest releases are available at their official website and through major platforms.

As part of the Kanakia Group, MovieMax Cinemas is a rapidly expanding chain operated by Cineline India Limited. With presence over 79 screens across 21 cinemas in 14 cities and more on the horizon, MovieMax Cinemas currently has a presence in Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Bikaner, Lucknow, Nagpur, Nashik, Noida, Patiala, Pune, Secunderabad, and Zirakpur.