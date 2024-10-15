Plan digital strategies for your IPs, advises Moonbug Entertainment’s Joshua Campbell

Kre8tif! 2024 – Elevator Pitch

For Joshua Campbell of UK’s Moonbug Entertainment, Malaysia’s digital content event Kre8tif! has always been memorable. “I find Malaysian content ideas to be phenomenal,” the senior animation producer shared with AnimationXpress during an interview at the the Kuala Lumpur event. Kre8tif!, organised by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) – an agency under the country’s Ministry of Digital – celebrates the country’s thriving digital content industry.

Campbell served as one of the judges at the Kre8tif! Elevator Pitch, an initiative where studios and individuals present their novel content ideas to a panel of industry experts. The pitch was a melting pot of ideas from around Southeast Asia, ranging from cute characters who embark on a food exploration adventure to cops and mafia gangs. “A lot of the ideas this year were extremely clever, each with unique design and visuals. I believe they all have massive potential,” Campbell remarked. His only suggestion to the creators was to have a digital strategy planned. “It is great to consider whether your story resonates locally, but in today’s landscape, it is crucial to devise a digital strategy. Leverage platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram to enhance your IP or your brand, as that is where the audience is,” he pointed out.

Campbell’s suggestion comes from his experience working at Moonbug, whose animated shows like Oddbods and Cocomelon have garnered millions of subscribers on YouTube. To ensure the longevity of its IPs, the British company makes sure it has a 360-degree strategy that includes marketing as well as L&M, he revealed. But the success of its IPs is backed by other factors too. “While we approach each IP uniquely, we are story driven. Our characters are adorable for sure, but we focus on the storytelling,” he highlighted. For each of its shows, Moonbug consults with educationists and child psychologists to develop content that is meaningful, mindful, and at the same time, entertaining. “We adopt a collaborative, creative, and data-driven approach.”

Campbell attended Kre8tif! 2024 representing Moonbug, with the goal of connecting with new studios for potential service opportunities and exploring partnerships. Beyond business, he was eager to reconnect with long-time collaborators and friends he has worked with over the years.

“Kre8tif! is an outstanding event, and I encourage everyone in the industry to attend,” he said enthusiastically. He concluded by emphasising how the event creates an inclusive environment for small studios and individual artists to connect and be embraced by the broader industry. “Kre8tif! is accessible, offering easy opportunities to meet new people. The networking here is far more manageable compated to larger, busier content markets. It makes everyone accessible to each other, and that’s really important. I highly recommend it.”

At Kre8tif! 2024, Moonbug signed a partnership with AirAsia to introduce AirAsia Buds—the charming IP of AirAsia—to the world. This collaboration will bring a 12-episode animated series to life, set to debut on YouTube in the first half of 2025.