Gigglebug Entertainment opens new facility in Canary Islands

Helsinki-based kids’ animation studio Gigglebug Entertainment, is bolstering its 2D production capabilities in Europe with the opening of a new studio facility in the Canary Islands.

Up and running as of early October, the Canaries studio has a unified pipeline with Gigglebug’s existing Helsinki-based studio, which handles both original IP and service work. It will be headed by the company’s CEO and co-founder Anttu Harlin; creative director and co-founder Joonas Utti; and managing director Beth Parker.

The new studio in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, is pioneered by seven Gigglebug alumni artists and staff who have relocated from Helsinki. The studio will expand by drawing on the growing talent pool on the Canaries, as well as attracting talent from across the world, with the aim to scale the studio to around 150 employees.

“We started this company around a tiny character with a contagious giggle, and suddenly we’re becoming this go-to-provider of joyful 2D animation in Europe. To meet our growing pipeline, we conducted a very biased and non-scientific Gigglebug Quality of Life Index Measurement and picked the best bits of Europe for animation talent – the Far North and the Far South. Ice and Sun. Helsinki and Las Palmas. You won’t find these two paired in your cookie cutter tourist guide,” said Harlin. “Alongside the impressive tax breaks for partners, there’s such amazing potential in the Canaries – we’re committed to investing in our people and culture, and creating the best possible experience for every individual working with Gigglebug – now whether that’s in the icy capital of Finland or the glorious sun of Gran Canaria.”

Gigglebug currently operates three parallel production pipelines to support its major productions and works across projects spanning features, TV series and digital content for clients including Disney, Nickelodeon, Warner Bros. Animation, Atomic Cartoons, DR and YLE. Recent projects at Gigglebug include The Unstoppable Yellow Yeti and 101 Dalmatian Street for Disney, Best & Bester for Nickelodeon International, Last Kids on Earth for Atomic Cartoons and the 2023 feature Merry Little Batman for Warner Bros. Animation.