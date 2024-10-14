Sony Pictures Television – Kids’ ‘The Creature Cases’ to be featured at MIPJunior

Sony Pictures Television – Kids’ (SPT – Kids) preschool animated series The Creature Cases produced in collaboration with France’s TeamTo Animation will be featured at MIPJunior and will lead up to the series’ chapter four premiere on Netflix on 2 December.

The multimedia giant has finalised a raft of free-to-air licensing deals to expand the series global footprint in Mexico, Brazil, Israel, France and Korea. Chapter one of The Creature Cases has been picked up by TV Azteca (Mexico), TV Cultura (Brazil), Hop (Israel), TF1 (France), and JEI TV (Korea), which adds to the studio’s previously announced broadcast on Nickelodeon in the US.

The series was created by US-based writer Gabe Pulliam (Hilda, Kinderwood), who joined Adam Idelson and Kurt Mueller as executive producers. SPT – Kids is distributing the pre-school series globally.

The official synopsis of the series reads: The Creature Cases invites kids & families to join the exciting adventures of Sam Snow and Kit Casey, top agents of CLADE, the Covert League of Animal Detective Experts. In a world populated exclusively by animals, Sam, a meticulous Snow Leopard sleuth, and Kit, a free-wheeling zoologist Kit Fox, work together to crack cases by exploring the habitats and behaviours of fascinating, sometimes bizarre creatures. Armed with top-secret intel from their miniature contacts, the Mice Squad, this unlikely detective duo solves mind boggling mysteries using real animal facts to follow the clues, wherever they lead. Whether their suspect flies, crawls, bites or expels appalling odours, Sam & Kit are on the case!

The series recently joined Israel’s toy company PMI Kids’ World’s portfolio of IP-based toy lines. In collaboration with SPT – Kids, PMI will launch a new toy line including vehicles, figures and playsets in late 2025.

SPT – Kids franchise management and commercial executive vice president Ron Allen shared, “The Creature Cases global fanbase is growing fast, thanks to our best-in-class partners. Meeting viewers where they are, across every platform, is critical to our franchise strategy. Having brand new content on Netflix in December combined with progressive launches on top-tier broadcasters in the US and internationally will drive great momentum as we gear up for the PMI toy launch in 2025.”