Collaborating for creativity: Event partners speak on AM Summit & Ann Awards 2025

Animation & More Summit and Ann Awards 2025 is back on a grander scale, to celebrate the artistry, craft, and business of animation with unparalleled ambition. Leaving no stone unturned, the seventh edition promises to be a vibrant hub for media and creative enthusiasts from across the globe—serving as the ultimate destination for everything animation under one roof.

The summit provides a unique confluence of global perspectives and homegrown innovation, bringing together visionary storytellers, studio leaders, and creative minds in a dynamic environment designed to inspire collaboration and exploration. Spread across two days, AM Summit 2025 will showcase the craft, business, and cultural impact of animation through thought-leadership panels, exclusive making-of sessions, talent spotlights, and networking opportunities, culminating in the prestigious Ann Awards, honouring excellence in both Indian and global animation.

The summit will feature renowned names such as Death Note / Attack on Titan animation director Tetsuro Araki, The Pokémon Company corporate officer Susumu Fukunaga, The Anime Times Company and Avex Pictures president, Avex executive officer Hideo Katsumata, Nymey International founder Abraham Joel Victor, Malaysian writer & film critic Hassan Muthalib, JioStar Kids & Infotainment business head Anu Sikka, Warner Bros. Discovery South Asia managing director Arjun Nohwar, SPNI (Kids & Animation) business head Ambesh Tiwari, JETRO India chief director general Takashi Suzuki and many more.

This landmark edition is brought to life through the support of a distinguished group of partners. Anime Times and Toyota serve as the presenting partners, while Yotta joins as the co-powered by partner. The gold partner circle features 88 Pictures, ARK, Maxon, Epic Games, and Unreal Engine, while silver partners include Redington, Autodesk, and Zebu Animation Studios. Datsi joins as the talent development partner and the associate partners are Fuji Film and Sony YAY!. PlayStation is the official gaming partner, with Powerkids Entertainment handling the lanyards and badges.

Further enriching the summit, Shinchan:Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India is on board as the delegate bag partner, Bright Outdoor Media as outdoor partner, and Jetro and MDEC (Fly Studio, ICYM Studios, Infinite Minds Academy, Monsta, Studio Raksa, and Yeah Studio) as country partners. Industry partners including Captain Raaj, Huion, IICT, Toonz Media Group, Toonsutra and XP Pen play a vital role in shaping the conversations and collaborations to come. The festival partner is DigiCon6 Asia and the education partners are Atlas (ISDI), Cosmos Creative Academy, Dr DY Patil School of Design, Frameboxx 2.0, ITM Skills University, Incube 8, KES Shroff College of Arts and Commerce, MAAC, RJ College, Prime Focus Academy, Thakur College, MIT Art Design & Technology University, Mithibai College, Whistling Woods International and Zica.

The event is organised

As AM Summit & Ann Awards 2025 gears up for its most ambitious edition yet, our esteemed partners and exhibitors share their thoughts on being part of this global animation gathering. Here’s what the event partners have to say:

XPPen India

“At XPPen India, we believe creativity is the true currency of the future. Platforms like the ANN Summit are vital for nurturing and spotlighting the next generation of storytellers, designers, and dreamers. We’re proud to support a space where talent meets technology, and where bold ideas are not just imagined—but brought to life.”

Toonz Media – GroupToonz Media Group

“The Animation and More Summit and the ANN Awards are more than just industry gatherings—they are catalysts for creativity, collaboration, and progress. These events bring together visionary minds to not only celebrate achievements but to chart the course forward for India’s digital content ecosystem. At Toonz, we believe in the power of storytelling to inspire change, and we’re honored to be part of a forum that nurtures the future of animation and beyond.”

Cosmos Creative Academy

“Cosmos Creative Academy is excited to announce our participation in the upcoming AM Summit and Anime India 2025 events. These events consistently provide our students with invaluable opportunities to learn about the latest industry trends, and we are looking forward to the inspiration and enthusiasm this time too. Good luck team.”

Carmond Infinity

“At AM Summit and Anime India 2025, we’re all set to showcase Captain Raaj: The First Glitch – a bold transmedia leap in India’s creative universe. We can’t wait to share this vision with animation enthusiasts and industry peers alike”



ARK Infosolutions

“We’re thrilled to join the Animation & More Summit and Anime India 2025 as Gold Partners alongside Maxon. At our booth, visitors can experience a live Maxon showcase that highlights the power of world-class creative tools in shaping the future of animation, VFX, and design. With Eizo also sharing our space, we’re excited to bring together innovation, artistry, and technology to inspire creators and storytellers from across the country.”

88 Pictures

“Animation is not just an art form; it is a bridge to imagination, culture, and innovation. As Gold Partner for the ANN Awards, Anime India, and Animation & More Summit, 88 Pictures is honored to support platforms that celebrate creators who push boundaries and inspire the world with their stories.”

Nerd Arena

“We’re gearing up for Anime India with some of our coolest collectibles yet. Expect rare drops, deep fandom convos, and a booth that feels more like your dream shelf. Whether you’re a hardcore anime fan or just curious—come say hi.”

Mizuchi

“Anime Times, a leading Japanese anime streaming service, merchandise, and content aggregator, is proud to join AM Summit and Anime India 2025 as the Presenting Partner. We are committed to connecting Japan’s rich anime culture with India’s growing fan community and creating and fostering new opportunities for collaboration across the entertainment industry.”

Celio

“At Celio, we’re constantly exploring what’s next in fashion and culture. AM Summit and Anime India 2025 are the perfect platforms to showcase how style meets storytelling.”

Mizuchi

“Mizuchi – Japanese clothing for you.”

The Animation and More (AM) Summit 2025 is set to bring the creative minds together under one roof. This landmark edition will ignite conversations on creativity and innovation while also hosting the prestigious Ann Awards, honouring the finest in Indian animation. A grand celebration of ideas, talent, and collaboration awaits.

Click here for the two-day agenda for the AM Summit & Ann Awards 2025

To know more about Animation & More Summit Day, read: AM Summit 2025 & Anime India: Uniting global animation leaders in Mumbai

Anime India Day 1: Japanese beats, voice acting panels, comic premieres & more; here’s what to expect from the grand otaku extravaganza

Day 2 at AM Summit 2025: Making of films and title sequences, and conversations with global voices