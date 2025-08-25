Ann Awards 2025 celebrates outstanding talent: Here’s the complete list of winners

The Animation & More (AM) Summit and Ann Awards 2025 concluded with a spectacular celebration of talent, creativity, and innovation in animation, bringing together the best of international and national animation. Across categories spanning programming, digital & OTT, technical expertise, technology, L&M, social media, and special awards, this year’s Ann Awards edition showcased the remarkable breadth of storytelling, artistry, and technical mastery.
The Ann Awards, entry-driven and adjudicated by an esteemed jury of national and international experts, recognised the finest animation projects of the year.
The esteemed members of the Ann Awards 2025 jury included:
- Anil NM Wanvari | Founder, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, AnimationXpress
- Ashish Kulkarni | Founder- Punnaryug Artvision, Founding Director- IICT
- A.S. Krishnaswamy | Professor of Practice, Field of Animation
- Chaitanya Chinchlikar | Vice President & Business Head, Chief Technology Officer & Head of Emerging Media, Whistling Woods International
- Daisy Wall | VP of Content, WildBrain
- Jack Liang | Executive Producer, Vice President of International Business Development & Licensing, Board of Directors, Polygon Studios India and Polygon Pictures Malaysia; Executive Producer & VP – Int. Bus Dev, Polygon Pictures
- Javier González Alonso | CG Supervisor, Jellyfish Pictures
- Jeffrey Scott | Motion Picture / TV Writer-Producer
- Pradipto Sengupta | Character Effects Supervisor – DreamWorks Animation Studio, Board of Managers – VES – LA
- Sekhar Mukherjee | Professor/Programme Lead – Centre for Moving Image, Anant National University
Here is the full list of winners:
International
Best Use of AI in Animation
Supersub – The Magic Chalk
Best Animated Licensed Character
Shin Chan – Shin-Ei Animation, TV Asahi, ADK Emotions, Futabasha
Best Animated Brand Film
Dettol (Bangladesh) – Famous Digital Studios
Best Animated Short Film
Look Back – Avex Pictures
Best Animated Feature Film
Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary – Shin-Ei Animation, TV Asahi, ADK Emotions, Futabasha
Licensing & Merchandising
Best Animated Series Merchandise
The Jungle Book, Season 4 – Powerkids Entertainment
Media Advertising & Marketing
Best Brand Collaboration
Ishqa (Pratilipi x Wild Stone) – Pratilipi Films
Best Animated Brand Film
ThumbsUp – Famous Digital Studios
Best Experiential Marketing
Jungle Book Mall Promotion – Powerkids Entertainment
Best Innovative Campaign
Kotak Mahindra Bank Campaign – Famous Digital Studios
Best Promo
Tata IPL 2025 Opening Graphics – Fairycows Animation Studio
Student
Best 2D Short Film
- Kaala Dora – Shruti Gajraj Ravidas, Whistling Woods International
- तहानलेली हाक – Apurv Anil Gautam, MIT Institute of Design
Best 3D Short Film
Parampara – Maya Academy Of Advanced Creativity (MAAC)
Social Media
Best Reel with the use of Animation
Gym Injuries Final Boss – Studio LKY
Best social media presence by an Animation platform/studio
Powerkids TV – Powerkids Entertainment
Best Animated social media content
The Happy Slate
Digital & OTT
Best Use of Animation in a Music Video
Captain Raaj (Title Song) – Carmond Infinity
Best Pre-School Series
Little Mowgli (The Rumble in the Jungle) – Powerkids Entertainment
Best 2D Animated Digital Series
- Creepy Candy – Toonz Media Group
- Kiya & Kayaan – Applause Entertainment
Best 3D Animated Digital Series
Legend of Hanuman – Graphic India
Best Animated Short Film
A Secret Playground – Wackytoon Studio
Programming
Best 3D Animated Series
- Adventures of Akira & Mowgli – Powerkids Entertainment
- Little Singham: Amrit K Rakhwale – Reliance Animation Studios & Warner Bros Discovery
Best 2D Animated Series
CID Squad – Sony Yay!
Best Animated Full-Length Feature Film
Chhota Bheem: Dholakpur to Hawa Hawaii – Warner Bros. Discovery | Pogo
Partners-Service
Best Title Song
Chhota Bheem in Samay Chakra – Gaurav Malani and Seema Malani
Best Preschool Show
- Morphle Electro Robofreeze – Green Gold Animation
- Press Start! – Assemblage Entertainment
Best Animated Digital Series
Folktales Of India – Prateek Sethi
Best Animated Series
Wolf King – Assemblage Entertainment
Best Animated TVC
Medimix Onam 2024 – Eunoians Studio
Best Lighting Artist
Arun Sundar Murugan – Mary Margaret Road Grader (Saffronic)
Best Storyboard Artist
Wackytoon Studio – Chhota-Startup Daadi’s Kitchen Episode
Best Layout Artist – Animation
Ankit Kumar Shrivastava – Trolls: Dance Battle (Saffronic)
Best Compositor
Syed Rahim – Trolls: Dance Battle (Saffronic)
Best Animated Short Film
An Almost Christmas Story – 88 Pictures
Best Animated Full Length Feature Film
Sneaks – Assemblage Entertainment
Best Animator – Female
Gunisetty Mani Deepika – Trolls Dance Battle (Saffronic)
Best Animator – Male
Haresh Ravindra Talekar – The Super Elfkins (philmCGI)
Best Partnered Animation Work
- Trolls – Stronger – Saffronic
- Wolf King – Assemblage Entertainment
Technical
Best Title Design
Bhool Chuk Maaf title sequence – Ghost Note Media
Best Title Song
Legend of Hanuman – Graphic India
Best Screenplay Writer
- Christabelle D’Souza – CID Squad (Sony Yay!)
- Dimple Dugar / Deepak SV – Rani Gaidinliu: The Iconic Woman North East India (JVD Films)
Best Dialogue Writer
Gaurav Malani & Seema Malani – Bittu Bahanebaaz
Best Character Design
Ravan in Legend of Hanuman – Graphic India
Best Lighting Artist
Omkar Basavaraj Kshirsagar – The Wonderful Adventures Of Suppandi (Zebu Animation Studios)
Best Voice Over Artist for a Series
Sharad Kelkar for Ravan – Legend of Hanuman (Graphic India)
Best Effects
ThumbsUp – Famous Digital Studios
Best Director of a Digital Series
Prashanth Chennoji – Captain Kidd and Friends (Paper Boat Apps)
Best Director of an Animated TV Series
Jeevan J. Kang & Navin John – Legend of Hanuman (Graphic India)
Best Director of an Animated Film:
Nandini Godara for House Arrest – Ghost Note Media
Best Animator – Male
Suvi Vijay – The Wonderful Adventures Of Suppandi (Zebu Animation Studios)
Best Producer
Manoj Mishra for Little Mowgli (The Rumble In The Jungle) – Powerkids Entertainment
Technology
Best use of AI
The Ayodhya Kanda (Event) – Wowtoons Media
Best Technical Innovation
Piece By Piece – Zebu Animation Studios
Special Awards
Best Anime Original
The Vrindavan Chronicles Anime – Jazyl Homavazir
Best Indian Cinema-Inspired Animated IP
- Scene Kya Hai: If Bollywood Was Real – The Happy Slate
- Little Singham: Amrit K Rakhwale – Reliance Animation Studios & Warner Bros Discovery
Best Syndicated Content
Dragonero: Tales of Paladins (Season One) – Powerkids Entertainment
Best Use of Animation in a Public Service Message
HPV Vaccine Awareness Campaign – Ghost Note Media & MAG Films
Best Showrunner
Atisha Penjore Bhutia – CID Squad (Sony Yay!)
Animation Personality of the Year
Anu Sikka
Young Animator of the Year
Debopom Chakraborty – Rasmalai
Best Indie Studio
Cartoonly Studios
Studio of the Year
Assemblage Entertainment
The ANN Awards 2025 highlighted excellence in storytelling, artistry, and technological innovation across both international and Indian animation landscapes. This year’s winners exemplify the imagination and skill that keep audiences inspired. From heartwarming short films to groundbreaking AI innovation, from unforgettable characters to full-length cinematic adventures, the Ann Awards 2025 proved that animation continues to be a boundless medium for storytelling.
The event was presented by Anime Times and Toyota, co-powered by Yotta. The gold partner circle features 88 Pictures, ARK, Maxon, Epic Games, and Unreal Engine, while silver partners included Redington, Autodesk, and Zebu Animation Studios. Datsi joined as the talent development partner and the associate partners were Fuji Film and Sony YAY!. PlayStation was the official gaming partner, with Powerkids Entertainment as the lanyards and badges partner.
Further enriching the summit, Shinchan:Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India was on board as the delegate bag partner, Bright Outdoor Media as outdoor partner, and Jetro and MDEC as country partners. Industry partners included Captain Raaj, Huion, IICT, Toonz Media Group, Toonsutra and XP Pen. The festival partner is DigiCon6 Asia and the education partners are Atlas (ISDI), Arena FC College, Cosmos Creative Academy, Dr DY Patil School of Design, Frameboxx 2.0, ITM Skills University, Incube 8, KES College, MAAC, RJ College, Prime Focus Academy, Thakur College, MIT Art Design & Technology University, Mithibai College, Tron Education, Srajan College of Design, Veda Institute, Whistling Woods International and Zica.