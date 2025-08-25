Ann Awards 2025 celebrates outstanding talent: Here’s the complete list of winners

The Animation & More (AM) Summit and Ann Awards 2025 concluded with a spectacular celebration of talent, creativity, and innovation in animation, bringing together the best of international and national animation. Across categories spanning programming, digital & OTT, technical expertise, technology, L&M, social media, and special awards, this year’s Ann Awards edition showcased the remarkable breadth of storytelling, artistry, and technical mastery.

The Ann Awards, entry-driven and adjudicated by an esteemed jury of national and international experts, recognised the finest animation projects of the year.

The esteemed members of the Ann Awards 2025 jury included:

Anil NM Wanvari | Founder, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, AnimationXpress

| Founder, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, AnimationXpress Ashish Kulkarni | Founder- Punnaryug Artvision, Founding Director- IICT

| Founder- Punnaryug Artvision, Founding Director- IICT A.S. Krishnaswamy | Professor of Practice, Field of Animation

| Professor of Practice, Field of Animation Chaitanya Chinchlikar | Vice President & Business Head, Chief Technology Officer & Head of Emerging Media, Whistling Woods International

| Vice President & Business Head, Chief Technology Officer & Head of Emerging Media, Whistling Woods International Daisy Wall | VP of Content, WildBrain

| VP of Content, WildBrain Jack Liang | Executive Producer, Vice President of International Business Development & Licensing, Board of Directors, Polygon Studios India and Polygon Pictures Malaysia; Executive Producer & VP – Int. Bus Dev, Polygon Pictures

| Executive Producer, Vice President of International Business Development & Licensing, Board of Directors, Polygon Studios India and Polygon Pictures Malaysia; Executive Producer & VP – Int. Bus Dev, Polygon Pictures Javier González Alonso | CG Supervisor, Jellyfish Pictures

| CG Supervisor, Jellyfish Pictures Jeffrey Scott | Motion Picture / TV Writer-Producer

| Motion Picture / TV Writer-Producer Pradipto Sengupta | Character Effects Supervisor – DreamWorks Animation Studio, Board of Managers – VES – LA

| Character Effects Supervisor – DreamWorks Animation Studio, Board of Managers – VES – LA Sekhar Mukherjee | Professor/Programme Lead – Centre for Moving Image, Anant National University

Here is the full list of winners:

International

Best Use of AI in Animation

Supersub – The Magic Chalk

Best Animated Licensed Character

Shin Chan – Shin-Ei Animation, TV Asahi, ADK Emotions, Futabasha

Best Animated Brand Film

Dettol (Bangladesh) – Famous Digital Studios

Best Animated Short Film

Look Back – Avex Pictures

Best Animated Feature Film

Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary – Shin-Ei Animation, TV Asahi, ADK Emotions, Futabasha

Licensing & Merchandising

Best Animated Series Merchandise

The Jungle Book, Season 4 – Powerkids Entertainment

Media Advertising & Marketing

Best Brand Collaboration

Ishqa (Pratilipi x Wild Stone) – Pratilipi Films

Best Animated Brand Film

ThumbsUp – Famous Digital Studios

Best Experiential Marketing

Jungle Book Mall Promotion – Powerkids Entertainment

Best Innovative Campaign

Kotak Mahindra Bank Campaign – Famous Digital Studios

Best Promo

Tata IPL 2025 Opening Graphics – Fairycows Animation Studio

Student

Best 2D Short Film

Kaala Dora – Shruti Gajraj Ravidas, Whistling Woods International

तहानलेली हाक – Apurv Anil Gautam, MIT Institute of Design

Best 3D Short Film

Parampara – Maya Academy Of Advanced Creativity (MAAC)

Shin Chan wins the awards for Best Animated Licensed Character

Social Media

Best Reel with the use of Animation

Gym Injuries Final Boss – Studio LKY

Best social media presence by an Animation platform/studio

Powerkids TV – Powerkids Entertainment

Best Animated social media content

The Happy Slate

Digital & OTT

Best Use of Animation in a Music Video

Captain Raaj (Title Song) – Carmond Infinity

Best Pre-School Series

Little Mowgli (The Rumble in the Jungle) – Powerkids Entertainment

Best 2D Animated Digital Series

Creepy Candy – Toonz Media Group

Kiya & Kayaan – Applause Entertainment

Best 3D Animated Digital Series

Legend of Hanuman – Graphic India

Best Animated Short Film

A Secret Playground – Wackytoon Studio

Programming

Best 3D Animated Series

Adventures of Akira & Mowgli – Powerkids Entertainment

Little Singham: Amrit K Rakhwale – Reliance Animation Studios & Warner Bros Discovery

Best 2D Animated Series

CID Squad – Sony Yay!

Best Animated Full-Length Feature Film

Chhota Bheem: Dholakpur to Hawa Hawaii – Warner Bros. Discovery | Pogo

Partners-Service

Best Title Song

Chhota Bheem in Samay Chakra – Gaurav Malani and Seema Malani

Best Preschool Show

Morphle Electro Robofreeze – Green Gold Animation

Press Start! – Assemblage Entertainment

Best Animated Digital Series

Folktales Of India – Prateek Sethi

Best Animated Series

Wolf King – Assemblage Entertainment

Best Animated TVC

Medimix Onam 2024 – Eunoians Studio

Best Lighting Artist

Arun Sundar Murugan – Mary Margaret Road Grader (Saffronic)

Best Storyboard Artist

Wackytoon Studio – Chhota-Startup Daadi’s Kitchen Episode

Best Layout Artist – Animation

Ankit Kumar Shrivastava – Trolls: Dance Battle (Saffronic)

Best Compositor

Syed Rahim – Trolls: Dance Battle (Saffronic)

Best Animated Short Film

An Almost Christmas Story – 88 Pictures

Best Animated Full Length Feature Film

Sneaks – Assemblage Entertainment

Best Animator – Female

Gunisetty Mani Deepika – Trolls Dance Battle (Saffronic)

Best Animator – Male

Haresh Ravindra Talekar – The Super Elfkins (philmCGI)

Best Partnered Animation Work

Trolls – Stronger – Saffronic

Wolf King – Assemblage Entertainment

Carmond Infinity wins Best Use of Animation in a Music Video award

Technical

Best Title Design

Bhool Chuk Maaf title sequence – Ghost Note Media

Best Title Song

Legend of Hanuman – Graphic India

Best Screenplay Writer

Christabelle D’Souza – CID Squad (Sony Yay!)

Dimple Dugar / Deepak SV – Rani Gaidinliu: The Iconic Woman North East India (JVD Films)

Best Dialogue Writer

Gaurav Malani & Seema Malani – Bittu Bahanebaaz

Best Character Design

Ravan in Legend of Hanuman – Graphic India

Best Lighting Artist

Omkar Basavaraj Kshirsagar – The Wonderful Adventures Of Suppandi (Zebu Animation Studios)

Best Voice Over Artist for a Series

Sharad Kelkar for Ravan – Legend of Hanuman (Graphic India)

Best Effects

ThumbsUp – Famous Digital Studios

Best Director of a Digital Series

Prashanth Chennoji – Captain Kidd and Friends (Paper Boat Apps)

Best Director of an Animated TV Series

Jeevan J. Kang & Navin John – Legend of Hanuman (Graphic India)

Best Director of an Animated Film:

Nandini Godara for House Arrest – Ghost Note Media

Best Animator – Male

Suvi Vijay – The Wonderful Adventures Of Suppandi (Zebu Animation Studios)

Best Producer

Manoj Mishra for Little Mowgli (The Rumble In The Jungle) – Powerkids Entertainment

Technology

Best use of AI

The Ayodhya Kanda (Event) – Wowtoons Media

Best Technical Innovation

Piece By Piece – Zebu Animation Studios

Special Awards

Best Anime Original

The Vrindavan Chronicles Anime – Jazyl Homavazir

Best Indian Cinema-Inspired Animated IP

Scene Kya Hai: If Bollywood Was Real – The Happy Slate

Little Singham: Amrit K Rakhwale – Reliance Animation Studios & Warner Bros Discovery

Best Syndicated Content

Dragonero: Tales of Paladins (Season One) – Powerkids Entertainment

Best Use of Animation in a Public Service Message

HPV Vaccine Awareness Campaign – Ghost Note Media & MAG Films

Best Showrunner

Atisha Penjore Bhutia – CID Squad (Sony Yay!)

Animation Personality of the Year

Anu Sikka

Young Animator of the Year

Debopom Chakraborty – Rasmalai

Best Indie Studio

Cartoonly Studios

Studio of the Year

Assemblage Entertainment

The ANN Awards 2025 highlighted excellence in storytelling, artistry, and technological innovation across both international and Indian animation landscapes. This year’s winners exemplify the imagination and skill that keep audiences inspired. From heartwarming short films to groundbreaking AI innovation, from unforgettable characters to full-length cinematic adventures, the Ann Awards 2025 proved that animation continues to be a boundless medium for storytelling.

The event was presented by Anime Times and Toyota, co-powered by Yotta. The gold partner circle features 88 Pictures, ARK, Maxon, Epic Games, and Unreal Engine, while silver partners included Redington, Autodesk, and Zebu Animation Studios. Datsi joined as the talent development partner and the associate partners were Fuji Film and Sony YAY!. PlayStation was the official gaming partner, with Powerkids Entertainment as the lanyards and badges partner.

Further enriching the summit, Shinchan:Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India was on board as the delegate bag partner, Bright Outdoor Media as outdoor partner, and Jetro and MDEC as country partners. Industry partners included Captain Raaj, Huion, IICT, Toonz Media Group, Toonsutra and XP Pen. The festival partner is DigiCon6 Asia and the education partners are Atlas (ISDI), Arena FC College, Cosmos Creative Academy, Dr DY Patil School of Design, Frameboxx 2.0, ITM Skills University, Incube 8, KES College, MAAC, RJ College, Prime Focus Academy, Thakur College, MIT Art Design & Technology University, Mithibai College, Tron Education, Srajan College of Design, Veda Institute, Whistling Woods International and Zica.