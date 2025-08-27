Ann Awards 2025 honour winners with the prestigious Ram Mohan and Arnab Chaudhuri awards

Animation has always been a medium that sparks imagination, tells compelling stories, and brings worlds to life, inspiring generations of artists and creators.

Celebrating this spirit of creativity and excellence, the Animation & More (AM) Summit and Ann Awards 2025 presented three prestigious honours on Day 1 of the summit: the Ram Mohan Award for Excellence in Animation, the Arnab Chaudhuri Director’s Awards, and the DigiCon6 Asia Awards. Organised by AnimationXpress, these awards recognise remarkable talent and contributions that are shaping the future of animation.

Ram Mohan Award

L to R: Munjal Shroff, Kartik Moha, Sheila Rao, Tilak Shetty (at the back), Suresh Eriyat (holding the trophy) and Anil NM Wanvari

At the Ann Awards ceremony held on 22 August 2025 in Mumbai, the prestigious Ram Mohan Award was conferred upon Suresh Eriyat. As the founder of Studio Eeksaurus, Eriyat has long been recognised as a visionary force in Indian animation, with a body of work that blends innovation, artistry, and cultural resonance. His recognition this year celebrates not just his groundbreaking projects but also his enduring impact in shaping the future of the industry.

The award was presented by Dr Sheila Rao, wife of the legendary Mohan; their son Kartik; Graphiti Studios co-founders Munjal Shroff and Tilak Shetty, and AnimationXpress founder, chairman and editor-in-chief Anil NM Wanvari. Eriyat’s work was lauded for his exceptional contributions and lasting impact on the Indian animation industry.

As the founder and creative director of Studio Eeksaurus, he has spearheaded the production of more than 250 films in 14 years, earning more than 200 national and international accolades, including Cannes Lions, D&AD, Clio Awards and AdFest honours. His recent animated stop-motion short, Desi Oon, which celebrates India’s indigenous Deccani sheep and wool, won the Jury Award for Best Commissioned Film at the Annecy International Animation Festival 2025, further stepping on the global stage.

Additionally. he has served as a jury member at the Annecy International Animation Festival (2025) and other notable international events. Currently, he is based in Mumbai and continues to lead Studio Eeksaurus as its founder and creative director, mentoring a new generation of animators and pushing the boundaries of Indian animation.

The late Padma Shri Ram Mohan, known as the father of Indian animation, laid the foundation for a vibrant animation industry. In his honour, AnimationXpress, with Graphiti Multimedia, launched the Ram Mohan Award for Excellence in Animation in 2022, presented annually at the Ann Awards during the AM Summit to recognise creators who embody his pioneering spirit.

In 2022, the award was presented to veteran animator and professor Dhimant Vyas. The following year, in 2023, it was awarded to Prakash Moorthy, a multi-talented artist and educator recognised for his contributions to animation, filmmaking, and production design. At the Ann Awards 2024, the honour went to Nina Sabnani, an accomplished artist, educator, and animation filmmaker.

Arnab Chaudhuri Director’s Awards

L to R: Anirban Paul, Sudeep Chaudhuri, Nina Sabnani, Rajeev Nagar from Huion, Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri and Anil NM Wanvari

Further, the Ann Awards 2025 revealed the winners of the Arnab Chaudhuri Director’s Award. Presented in two categories, the Young Ace Award for students, and the Animation Ace Award for directors and professionals, the awards showcase both emerging talent and established industry leaders.

The Animation Ace Award 2025 was presented to Anirban Paul. Paul received a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a Huion tablet. This award judged by a distinguished panel of experts who had the privilege of working closely with Arnab Chaudhuri. The jury members included:

Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri | Creative Consultant & Executive Producer

| Creative Consultant & Executive Producer Anil NM Wanvar i | Founder, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, AnimationXpress

i | Founder, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, AnimationXpress Nina Sabnani | Consultant – Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology Bangalore | Adjunct professor- UPES Dehradun; IIT Bombay; IIT Hyderabad

| Consultant – Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology Bangalore | Adjunct professor- UPES Dehradun; IIT Bombay; IIT Hyderabad Prakash Moorthy | Adjunct Faculty – UID NCR

| Adjunct Faculty – UID NCR Orion Ross | Vice President- Disney Branded Television International Animation

| Vice President- Disney Branded Television International Animation Pete Bishop | Filmmaker, Animator | Part time animation lecturer- UCLAN

| Filmmaker, Animator | Part time animation lecturer- UCLAN Rob Middleton | Creative Director | On Air Promos

Govinda Sao (left) accepting the prize money of the Arnab Chaudhuri Young Ace Award

The Arnab Chaudhuri Young Ace Award 2025 was awarded to Govinda Sao, recognising his exceptional promise as an animator. The entries in this award were judged by Vaibhav Studios founder Vaibhav Kumaresh, Awasthi and Wanvari. In a special decision this year, the jury also gave a special mention to Swathy Pushpalochanan for his outstanding work.

Sao, the winner of the Young Ace award, received a cash prize of Rs 30,000, and a Huion tablet. Pushpalochanan received a Huion tablet.

The Arnab Chaudhuri Director’s Awards were presented on the stage by Awasthi, Wanvari, Sabnani as well as Chaudhuri’s brother Sudeep, who had joined the Ann Awards ceremony especially to present the award to the winners.

Introduced in 2021 at the Ann Awards, celebrates the creative brilliance and enduring legacy of Arnab Chaudhuri, a pioneer who placed Indian animation on the global stage. This prestigious accolade recognises animators and directors whose work continues to inspire the next generation.

DigiCon6 Asia – India shortlist

The DigiCon6 Asia awards celebrate creativity, offering a platform for outstanding creators to be recognised on an international stage. Showcasing short films of under 15 minutes, the awards highlight artistry, compelling storytelling, and imaginative worlds. This year too, AnimationXpress continued its role as the official Indian representative for the prestigious DigiCon6 Asia Awards.

From the multiple entries AnimationXpress received, three have been shortlisted, and will represent India, competing alongside creators from other Asian countries as official entries at the 27th DigiCon6 Asia finals, which will be held in Autumn 2025 in Tokyo, Japan.

Below were the shortlisted projects in the three categories:

Best Art: Hirva, by Utkarsh Bankar

Best Story: Rasmalai, by Debopom Chakraborty

Gold: Desi Oon – by Suresh Eriyat, Studio Eeksaurus

The AM Summit remains the premier gathering for the animation industry, highlighting the sector’s remarkable growth and innovation. The 2025 edition took place on 22 and 23 August at Nesco, Mumbai. Both the days of the summit concluded with the Ann Awards, the esteemed accolades that honour the outstanding creative talent driving the Indian animation industry forward.

