Anime India Day 3: Cosplay battles, showdowns, Tetsuro Araki’s spotlight and a Tsunko-powered rave; the ultimate fan finale!

Tetsuro Araki (left) and Tsunko (right)

As the curtains rise on the final day of Anime India, the energy will reach a fever pitch. Day 3 is the crescendo of a three-day celebration that has redefined India’s anime landscape. With cosplay finals, exclusive screenings, creator meetups, and cultural showcases, the last chapter of this otaku odyssey promises to be unforgettable.

The third day of Anime India is where dreams meet dedication, where fans step into the spotlight, cheering, competing, creating, and connecting in a space that celebrates the spirit of anime like never before. And as the gates of Hall 1, Nesco opens one last time for this year’s edition of Anime India, the memories made today will echo far beyond the convention walls.

Day 3 will kick off with a semi-final round of the anime quiz competition on the Flagship Stage where the anime fans will compete for a spot in the grand finale. Meanwhile, over on the Shoutengai Stage, the spotlight turns to UmaMusume in a deep-dive panel exploring the franchise’s meteoric rise and its unique cultural impact. From its vibrant characters to its heartfelt storytelling and the unexpected blend of horse racing and idol culture this discussion will unpack why these horse girls have galloped their way into the hearts of fans across the globe.

The sessions ahead promise a perfect blend of entertainment and insight not only offering fans an unforgettable experience, but also providing a rare glimpse into how the anime industry truly operates.The next session is sure to keep you glued to your seat or standing in awe with a screening of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution. This CGI remake of the iconic Pokémon movie delivers a powerful dose of nostalgia with a visually stunning modern twist.

At the same time, a lively panel featuring popular VTubers will be taking place on the Shoutengai Stage where Vtubers will brief the audience about their work, while on the Panel Stage, fans can dive deep into the question, “Where does the Fate Series truly begin?” The members of this panel will have a candid and thorough discussion on the various Nasuverse works, and how it connects to the Fate series. This will include dipping the audience’s feet in the vast timeline of Fate, and how it all comes together. After such heavy and intense panels, the audience will surely appreciate something more engaging yet refreshing which is why the next session takes a lighter turn, focusing on anime music and what makes it sound so amazing!

The ultimate treat Anime India has in store for all Death Note and Attack on Titan fans is the session coming up next. It will be a special panel with Tetsuro Araki, the brilliant director behind these two legendary anime series. During this session, the hosts will engage with Araki to talk about his mainstream work and creative journey. Anime fans, make sure to book your tickets as soon as possible. Opportunities to see a director of this caliber don’t come around every day, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable experience.

And it doesn’t stop there, Day 3 of Anime India has so much more in store! Fans can look forward to:

Screening of Trio (title) followed by a post show discussion

Ikebana Demonstration, which is a live Japanese flower arrangement demonstration

Team-based anime trivia in jeopardy format

Advance premiere of Let This Grieving Soul Retire S2 E1

Green Yuri!!! on Ice which will be a discussion of yaoi/yuri culture in Japanese media

Final round of the cosplay competition and final round of Aidol which is a singing competition

Cosplay showcase, where anyone can come dressed up like their favout=rite anime character

One of the major highlights of the day is a special performance by Touka Nakamura, setting the stage for what comes next — the high-energy, much-awaited segment of Anime India 2025: a DJ performance by none other than Tsunko! Known for her infectious energy and ability to light up the stage, Tsunko is set to turn the venue into a full-blown anime rave. Expect pulsating beats, dazzling lights, and a setlist packed with iconic anime tracks, J-pop anthems, and high-octane remixes that will have the entire crowd jumping in sync. It’s not just a performance, it’s a celebration of anime culture through sound and movement, where fans come together to dance, sing, and lose themselves in the moment.

As the final moments of Anime India 2025 draw near, Day 3 stands not just as the end of a three-day celebration, but as a vibrant testament to the passion, creativity, and unity of the anime community in India. It’s a space where fandom will become family, where stories will leap off screens into shared experience, and where every cheer, laugh, and round of applause will leave an echo that will last far beyond the walls of Nesco. As the lights dim and the gates close on this unforgettable edition, one thing will be certain the spirit of Anime India will only grow stronger, and this finale will just be the beginning of even greater things to come.

