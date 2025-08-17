Anime India Day 2: Seiyuu secrets, quizzes, Maid Café & cultural flair; here’s what’s cooking at the at the anime carnival

Top left photo: maidcafe-athome.com | Bottom left Dan Da Dan S2 photo: Crunchyroll.com

After a spectacular kickoff, Day 2 of Anime India arrives with even more energy, creativity, and fan-driven excitement. Hall 1 at Nesco in Mumbai continues to buzz as thousands of anime lovers will return for another round of immersive experiences, cultural fusion, and unforgettable moments.

If Day 1 was about setting the stage, Day 2 is about expanding the universe with cosplay parades, screenings, meet & greets and panels that spotlight the voices shaping India’s anime future. It promises to be a celebration of fandom in its most expressive form.

The day begins with a serene Tea Ceremony, inviting attendees to experience the grace and mindfulness of traditional Japanese tea rituals. After this, the Kawaii Couture panel will explore how fashion and storytelling intertwine in anime – examining character design, Japanese fashion subcultures like Lolita and Decora, and the influence of global fashion houses on iconic titles such as Sailor Moon and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

What will await anime enthusiasts is a thrilling blend of fun and mental sparring as the anime quiz competition takes centre stage. Participants will dive into their anime memory banks, tackling questions that span iconic moments, beloved characters, and hidden gems. It’ll be a true test of fandom so refresh your knowledge, brace yourself for the challenge, and get ready to prove you’re the ultimate otaku!

The highlight for this day will be a live stage featuring cosplayer, DJ, and Japanese voice artist Tsunko, who will bring her signature energy and charm to Anime India. Fans can look forward to a thrilling performance followed by an insightful Q&A session about the Japanese Seiyuu (voice acting) industry. Whether you’re a die-hard anime enthusiast or curious about the voices behind your favourite characters, this segment promises to be both entertaining and enlightening.

Cosplay fans, we haven’t forgotten you! Day 2 of Anime India will bring the spotlight to your creativity and craftsmanship with a qualifier round for the cosplay competition. Whether you’re channeling a fierce warrior, a magical girl, or a mischievous villain, this is your chance to shine, strike a pose, and take one step closer to cosplay glory.

With anime rapidly expanding across India, localisation is key to making it truly resonate with audiences and it’s the Indian voice-over artists who are leading that charge. Recognising the impact of these artists, Anime India doesn’t stop at just one session. It offers two dedicated panels celebrating the voices behind the magic. On 23 August, the spotlight will turn to a voice-acting fireside chat featuring Nachiket Dighe and Ayushi Prakash. Dighe is best known as the official Hindi voice of Ash Ketchum in Pokémon. With over a decade of experience, his work has helped shape the childhoods of countless fans and earned accolades for consistency and versatility in dubbing. And Prakash rose to prominence as the Hindi voice of Uta in One Piece Film: Red, a role that showcased her emotional range and vocal strength. Her performance was widely praised by fans and industry professionals alike.

What else can be expected from Day 2?

Shojosei Shuugou: A gathering of fans of anime and manga for girls and women

Beginner’s guide to gundam anime and gunpla model building.

Dan Da Dan S2 E1 screening

Aidol: Last chance qualifiers (singing competition)

Pepa-Kurai Pepakura: A live paper model folding workshop.

A throwback karaoke and so much more.

But that’s not all! Anime India is bringing a full-on Japanese cultural experience to life. Step into food heaven, where a variety of Japanese food stalls will tempt your taste buds with authentic flavours, from steaming bowls of ramen to refreshing matcha drinks. Whether you’re a seasoned foodie or just curious, this culinary corner promises to be a delicious adventure.

For the first time ever, Anime India will feature a Maid Café, offering fans a charming and immersive experience straight out of the Japanese city Akihabara. With themed decor, costumed servers, and playful performances, the café invites attendees to enjoy a slice of Japanese pop culture in its most whimsical form. It’s not just a meal, it’s a moment.

Whether you’re here to showcase your craft, meet your favourite creators, or simply soak in the atmosphere, Day 2 is where passion meets performance and the anime revolution marches forward.

Registrations for Anime India are open now! Tickets are available now on Zomato’s District platform , priced at Rs 199, Rs 299, Rs 799 and Rs 1499.

