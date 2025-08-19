Day 2 at AM Summit 2025: Making of films and title sequences, and conversations with global voices

AnimationXpress will convene leading voices in the animation space on the second day of the Animation & More Summit 2025, scheduled for 23 August at Nesco’s Bombay Exhibition Center (BEC), Goregaon.

The summit lineup includes behind-the-scenes presentations, advanced technology showcases, glimpses of artwork of leading artists and much more, all aimed at celebrating and advancing the craft of animation. With talent, ideas, and innovation coming together under one roof, day two is set to be a key highlight of this three-day celebration of animation.

The summit is set to welcome the media enthusiasts for another day of animation celebration that will commence with an introduction and welcome, followed by a special address by Arjun Madhavan | CEO, Assemblage Entertainment on The Future in Motion: New-Gen Animation from India

In the session titled: Crafting Characters, Creating Stories: The Making of Wolf King & Sneaks, Vidit Kundra, Co-head of CG and Chetan Tahashildar, Animation Director of Assemblage Entertainment will take the audience behind the scenes of these visually stunning animated films, showcasing how character design, performance, and storytelling come together to bring their worlds to life.

Next up will be a presentation by Raghava Srinivasan | Associate Vice President – Strategic Partnerships, ICT Academy. In a session titled The Creative Spark Meets the Code: AI in Art, Animation & Storytelling Powered by Autodesk, Samit Shetty | Sr. Solutions Engineer M&E, Autodesk India & SAARC will explore how Artificial Intelligence is transforming art, animation, and storytelling.

The summit’s gold partner 88 Pictures will reveal a special launch, paving the way for a fireside chat on Exploring Adult Animation with Soumitra Ranade | Co-Founder and Chief Creative Director of Paperboat Design Studios alongside Yashoda Parthasarthy | Director/Co-founder, Plexus Motion. This candid discussion will explore the creative, thematic, and commercial possibilities of animation aimed at mature audiences, highlighting how the medium is evolving beyond children’s entertainment.

The summit will feature a chat session titled Animating ASEAN’s Soul, bringing together Hassan Muthalib | Writer & Film Critic and Vivek Ram | Senapati, Vaanarsena Studios. In this conversation the duo will delve deeper into the rich history and evolution of animation across the ASEAN region.

The second day brings one of the most awaited sessions of AM Summit 2025, acclaimed anime director Tetsurō Araki of Death Note and Attack on Titan fame will deliver a special address. It will be followed by a talk moderated by Milind D. Shinde | Founder & CEO, 88 Pictures.

Technology enthusiasts will be treated with an amazing showcase of Maxon tools by Jonas Pilz | Training Manager, Maxon. His session Advanced VFX Workflows Made Easy will highlight the use of Cinema 4D, ZBrush, and Red Giant.

It will be followed by a presentation Exploring usage of CGI and animation beyond films and shows led by Charuvi Agrawal | Founder/Director, Charuvi Design Labs.This session will explore the incredible versatility of animation far beyond just films and television.

Another highlight of the day will be the exclusive launch by Carmond Infinity, set to reveal new creative IPs and collaborations that bridge art, technology, and storytelling. A new original superhero joining the Weekend Cinematic Universe – Captain Raaj: The First Glitch will be introduced. This IP is envisioned as a transmedia franchise spanning comics, animation, games, merchandise, and more. Joining the event would be:

Sophia Paul | Executive Producer, Weekend Blockbusters

Ananthakrishnan T U | Founder & CEO, Carmond Infinity

Visakh PK | Creative Director, Carmond Infinity

Devi Priyadarsini | Sales & Operations Head, Carmond Infinity

Art, Culture, and Creativity

Bringing the top artists under one roof, a session titled Ink & Imagination Showcase will feature the works of various artists who would talk about their work styles and take us through their journey. The artists are:

Saikeerthi Akaash | Visualiser, RRD

Shubhranshu Singh | CEO & Director, Entangled Studio

Ananth Maruthi Perla | Director, Studiokapi0369

Next in line is a presentation by the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) spotlighting the strengthening Japan-India creative ties. The talk brings Takashi Suzuki | Chief Director General, JETRO India to address the audience.

In an exclusive session titled Deadlines, Budgets, Chaos, Animation: Making-of ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ by Nandini Godara | Co-founder & Creative Director, Ghost Note Media Shikha Sharma | Co-founder & Creative Director, Ghost Note Media takes the audience behind the scenes of the animated title sequence for Bhool Chuk Maaf. They will share insights into the creative process, meeting tight deadlines, managing budgets, and navigating the pipeline of production. Attendees will get a glimpse into how conceptual ideas are transformed into a visually compelling animated sequence, highlighting the blend of artistry, technical skill, and storytelling that brings a project to life.

Moving forward, the event will reach one of its most eagerly awaited moments: the announcement of the winner of the seventh edition of the Animation Creator’s Pitch. This exciting reveal will seamlessly lead into the Ann Awards 2025, the prestigious ceremony celebrating excellence in both Indian and global animation. Blending artistry, innovation, and cultural exchange, both days of AM Summit 2025 promises to be a must-attend for industry professionals, creators, and fans eager to explore the limitless possibilities of animation.

The event is presented by Anime Times and Toyota, and co-powered by Yotta. The gold partners include 88 Pictures, ARK, Maxon, Epic Games and Unreal Engine. The silver partners are Redington, Autodesk and Zebu Animation Studios. Datsi is on board as the talent development partner. The associate partners are Fuji Film and Sony YAY!. The gaming partner is PlayStation. Powerkids Entertainment is the lanyard and badges partner.

The delegate bag partner is Shinchan: Spicy Kasube Dancers in India. The outdoor partner is Bright Outdoor Media. The country partners are Jetro and Mdec (Fly Studio, ICYM Studios, Infinite Minds Academy, Monsta, Studio Raksa and Yeah Studio. DigiCon6 Asia is the festival partner. The education partners are Atlas, Cosmos Creative Academy, Frameboxx 2.0, ITM Skills University, MAAC, Whistling Woods International and Zica. The industry partners are Captain Raj, IICT, Toonz Media Group, Toonsutra, XP Pen and Huion.

Registrations for AM Summit and Anime India are open now! You can register here online to attend the AM Summit and Ann Awards.

Tickets for Anime India are available now on Zomato’s District platform, priced at Rs 199, Rs 299, Rs 799 and Rs 1499. For the latest updates, follow Anime India social media handle here.To know more about Animation & More Summit Day, read: AM Summit 2025 & Anime India: Uniting global animation leaders in Mumbai