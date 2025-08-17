Anime India Day 1: Japanese beats, voice acting panels, comic premieres & more; here’s what to expect from the grand otaku extravaganza

Gachiakuta and Neon Gnesis Evangelion photo credits: IMDb

Mumbai is all set for AnimationXpress’ Anime India, a cultural phenomenon like never before. From August 22 to 24, Hall 1, Nesco will transform into a vibrant playground for anime lovers as Anime India makes its grand debut. Presented by Anime Times and Toyota, this is India’s first full-scale anime convention.

It’s not just an event, it’s a movement. With over 100 million anime fans across the country, the stage is set for a celebration that’s long overdue.

From the moment the gates open, attendees will be swept into a vibrant world where Japanese tradition meets Indian innovation. The day promises a dynamic blend of musical performances, interactive games, and artist showcases, setting the tone for a weekend that celebrates the heart and soul of anime fandom.

The first day sets the tone with a powerful mix of artistry, storytelling, and shared passion. From voice acting panels that spotlight the localisation of anime in India to manga workshops that unlock the secrets of visual storytelling, day 1 bridges fan dreams with industry vision. Add to that the Anime Artists Showcase, a comic book association launch, and a summit of India’s fighting game community, and you’ve got a lineup that’s as diverse as it is electric. This is where India’s anime scene steps boldly onto the global stage. The journey begins now.

Anime India will be happening simultaneously across six dynamic stages, each curated to deliver a unique experience for fans, creators, and industry insiders alike:

Flagship Stage

Shoutengai Stage

Panel Stage

Anime Times Stage

Japan Pavillion Stage

Versus Experience Stage

Day 1 kicks off with an introductory session on anime production by Vaibhavi Studios on the Panel Stage, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at how anime comes to life, from concept to final cut. As the day unfolds, attendees can dive into a hands-on manga workshop, while the Shoutengai Stage hosts an electrifying showcase of India’s fighting game community, featuring insights and gameplay from top pro players.

Click here to view the three-day agenda

One of the highlights of the day is a fireside chat with India’s award-winning voice-over and dubbing artists – Sanket Mhatre and Lohit Sharma – who are known for bringing iconic anime characters to life in Indian languages. In the industry since 2006, Mhatre is known for his dynamic range and iconic roles. He’s the official Hindi voice of Ben Tennyson in Ben 10, Ryan Reynolds in Marvel’s live-action feature Deadpool, and The Professor in the live-action show Money Heist: Korea. His versatility spans languages and genres. Speaking of Sharma, the artist made history this year by becoming the first Indian voice to be internationally honoured for anime. At the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards held in Tokyo, he won best Hindi voice artist for his electrifying performance as Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. Together, Mhatre and Sharma represent the golden era of Indian dubbing and this session promises to be a treasure trove of insights, BTS stories, and inspiration from the very voices that have made anime feel truly Indian.

Adding to the excitement, fans will witness a fun-filled onigiri-making battle, where two teams compete in crafting the perfect rice ball, bringing a playful culinary twist to the celebration of anime culture.

The convention will serve as a platform to mark the launch of BHASA (Bhartiya Association of Sequential Arts), a national-level association dedicated to comic book creators and publishers, aligned with the government’s AVGC-XR policy vision. It aims to represent and empower Indian sequential art on global platforms, championing indigenous storytelling and placing Indian comics and sequential art firmly on the international map. This session will be conducted by Indusverse co-founder and Small Town Boys Studio founder Alok Sharma and Yeti Studio founder Saumin Patel.

The other highlights from Day 1 include:

Anime art showcases from some of the emerging Indian artists

Screenings for the dark fantasy anime Gachiakuta

Interactive games with the fans

Hosts engaging with fans to discuss how the anime fandom works in the Indian market

To inspire anime-style Indian art, Anime India has announced an Anime Art Contest, with the theme “Indian Myths And Legends.” Winners of this contest will be announced on the first day of the event itself, recognising some of the most promising and creative emerging Indian artists.

The day will conclude with The Curse of Evangelion, an engaging panel where hosts will dive deep into the enigmatic production history of Neon Genesis Evangelion and explore its lasting cultural impact. From its unconventional storytelling and troubled development to the permanent influence of the 1996 anime, the session will unpack how Evangelion reshaped the landscape of anime and animation worldwide, leaving a legacy that continues to echo through every series that followed.

With two more days brimming with cosplay extravaganzas, screenings, panel discussions, and fan experiences, the momentum is only building. The second and the third days of Anime India are poised to elevate the celebration, unveiling fresh perspectives, unforgettable moments, and a few surprises that promise to keep the energy soaring. Stay tuned! India’s anime revolution is not just underway, it’s rewriting the rules of fandom.

Registrations for Anime India are open now! Tickets are available now on Zomato’s District platform, priced at Rs 199, Rs 299, Rs 799 and Rs 1499.