Warner Bros. Discovery’s kids’ entertainment channels, Cartoon Network, Pogo and Discovery Kids are gearing up for October with an exciting lineup of shows ahead of the festivities.

Cartoon Network’s magic of classics in a new avatar

The channel brings a new series Tom & Jerry: Made in Singapore, on 21 October at 7:30 am. It promises to take you on a rollercoaster of laughs with the timeless cat-and-mouse duo created in an amazing Singapore setup.

Additionally, continuing with the tradition of celebrating Ben’s journey, Cartoon Network will bring an action-packed crossover event, Ben 10/Generator Rex: Heroes United, on 10 October at 10:10 am. The chronicles of Izuku Midoriya’s remarkable odyssey in My Hero Academia continues on the channel every Sunday at 1 pm, keeping fans on edge with enthralling battles and unbreakable bonds.

Navratri extravaganza and Dussehra adventure on Pogo and Discovery Kids

Little Singham’s fans on Pogo will get to witness the might of India’s favourite supercop kid in an all-new Big Picture- Tezaab Ka Tehelka on 8 October at 12:15 pm.

The festive season kicks off with Navratri on POGO from 15 to 24 October. Fans will get to experience the exciting adventures of Chhota Bheem and Little Singham for 10 Days with 10 Villains as they take on the mightiest of villains across their respective universes each day.

Ekans: Snakes Awake will be launched on 14 October on Discovery Kids airing every Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 pm. This thrilling series is bound to keep you on the edge of your seats throughout the month.

As we celebrate the triumph of good over evil on Dussehra, POGO will showcase a special stunt featuring Chhota Bheem and Little Singham movies throughout the day, providing a wholesome entertainment riot. Additionally, do not miss the new telefeature- Roll No. 21: Kris aur Phantom ka Raaz on 22 October at 11:30 am and 6:30 pm on Discovery Kids, for an unforgettable action-packed experience.

Halloween thrills: A spine-tingling month-end

The month wraps up with a thrilling Halloween celebration designed especially for kids who love spooky fun. On 31 October join Little Singham and Chhota Bheem for a Halloween party stunt on POGO at 1:15 pm onwards. The event promises tricks, treats, and loads of fun. Do not miss the Teen Titans Go! Halloween special episodes on the same spooky evening on Cartoon Network at 7:30 pm.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s kids’ entertainment channels are dedicated to bringing their viewers the best in entertainment, and this October is no exception. Stay tuned for an unforgettable blend of thrill and tradition coming your way.