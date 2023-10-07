In a captivating interview at the Kre8tif! Conference 2023, Spin Master director of acquisitions Alice Burden shared her invaluable insights into the world of intellectual property (IP) pitching. This year, the conference marked a return to in-person interactions after a digital event in the previous year. Alice, who also participated in the digital event, expressed her enthusiasm for the rich and diverse array of creative projects presented at the conference.

Alice highlighted the importance of authenticity in storytelling and the significance of connecting with the personal inspirations behind each pitch. She advised creators to focus on the essence of their stories rather than getting bogged down by business strategies and merchandise opportunities. “Finding the right partner will help you build those plans together,” she emphasised.

When asked about the increasing emphasis on the business side of IP creation, Alice acknowledged the importance of global strategies but stressed the need to maintain the authenticity and cultural relevance of the content. She believes that the world is open to discovering stories from different cultures, and the key is to strike a balance between creative storytelling and business strategy.

Addressing the young leaders in the audience, Alice urged them to believe in their stories, be bold, and not limit themselves to industry norms. She emphasized that the next big thing in the entertainment industry often arises unexpectedly, rooted in original and compelling storytelling.

The conversation also delved into Spin Master’s approach to merchandise. Alice explained that while Spin Master prioritizes global franchises, the core of their success lies in the strength of the story and characters. “Our story drives the other commercial centers of our business,” she emphasized.

On the topic of the recent Writers Guild strike and its impact on the industry, Alice acknowledged the challenges faced by the entertainment industry and the ongoing evolution of business models and technology. She sees the strike as a potential turning point, marking the beginning of a new chapter that could lead to more specific content for diverse audiences and greater possibilities for creators.

The interview concluded with a discussion about Indian content and potential collaborations. Alice expressed her interest in exploring Indian content, which she believes holds great storytelling potential. She also mentioned Spin Master’s openness to collaborating with Indian studios to bring unique stories to a global audience.

As the interview concluded, Alice Burden’s words served as a beacon of inspiration for both budding and established creators, reminding them of the enduring power of storytelling in the ever-evolving world of entertainment.