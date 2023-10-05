Adda52.com, one of India’s leading online poker destination announced the dates for the 15th edition of the Deltin Poker Tournament. This edition marks the 10th anniversary of Deltin Royale, Asia’s Largest Offshore Casino in India. Scheduled to take place from the 11 to 16t October at the Deltin Royale in Goa, this event promises to be a grand celebration of poker, luxury, and entertainment.

The 15th edition of the Deltin Poker Tournament will bring together seasoned poker players and enthusiasts from all corners of the country for a week of intense competition and unforgettable moments. Players will get an opportunity to showcase their skills and battle it out at the felts, to claim the coveted titles and massive prize pools. Adda52 will be hosting satellite tournaments, giving players the opportunity to secure their seats for the grand event with buy-ins as low as Rs 675.

The tournament’s main attractions will include DPT High Roller and the DPT Main Event. Additionally, participants can look forward to engaging in special events such as the thrilling Flip & ship, Super Holdem, Mini Main Event, PLO4 Bounty, 110K High Roller event, and the 50k DPT Main Event.

Commenting on this, Adda52.com CEO Shivanandan Pare said, “Adda52 is proud to bring the 15th Edition of the Deltin Poker Tournament and the grand celebration of Deltin Royale’s 10th anniversary. 10 years of passion, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of excellence have brought us to this milestone. As we celebrate a decade of thrilling entertainment that the Deltin Royale has provided, this edition of the Deltin Poker Tournament will not only mark history but also set the stage for a future filled with even greater excitement and grandeur.”

Adda52.com chief marketing officer Joydeep Mukherjee added, “The convergence of poker, entertainment, and luxury at the Deltin Poker Tournament’s 15th Edition is set to create ripples in the gaming world. We are thrilled to be bringing forth this prestigious event that reflects our mission to offer players not just a game but an immersive gaming journey. This celebration promises to be a remarkable chapter in the Indian poker story.”

This edition holds particular significance as it coincides with the 10th year anniversary of Deltin Royale. It’s a celebration of a decade of opulence, entertainment, and gaming excellence.