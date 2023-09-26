Warner Bros. Discovery announced the return of their celebration of the year Scoobtober. This is their annual month-long extravaganza, bringing fans a programming, products and global events around Scooby-Doo

The celebration kicks off with the debut of a new, original animated movie Scooby-Doo and Krypto, Too! and continue with a Scoobtober Watch Party a 48-hour marathon of Scooby-riffic content on the WB Kids YouTube channel as well as special programming on Cartoon Network and Max. Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) has also collaborated with partners including BlackMilk, Stance, Funko, Loungefly, wet n wild, WB Shop and more to release phantom-tastic Scooby-themed products this Scoobtober.

Kicking off Scooby-Doo’s favourite month, Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! brings together the iconic Mystery Inc. crew with the legendary DC Super Heroes for the first time. DC’s Justice League, the world’s greatest heroes, have mysteriously vanished and a terrifying phantom has taken up residence in The Hall of Justice.

Scooby and the gang must solve the mystery and save our Super Heroes…with a little help from their new pal Krypto the Superdog. Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too!, starring the voices of Frank Welker, Matthew Lillard, Kate Micucci, Grey Delisle, P.J. Byrne, Victoria Grace, Charles Halford, Nolan North, Tara Strong, Fred, James Arnold Taylor and Niccole Thurman. Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton directs from a script by T.K. O’Brian. Producers are Rick Morales and Jim Krieg and Sam Register is executive producer. Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! is available starting 26 September 2023 to purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu and on DVD only at Walmart.

One can head to FoodNetwork.com for an exclusive Scooby-Doo themed recipe beginning 5 October. Keep the excitement going, with FanFlix beginning 10 October for some of your favourite Scooby-Doo film and TV titles.

Kids and families can enjoy Halloween content on Max with curated Halloween collections on the kids home and kids and family genre pages such as Scoobtober, Family-Friendly Frights, Halloween Episodes and Looney Tunes: Hare-Raising Frights. For more Scooby-Doo antics, fans can tune into WB Kids YouTube for a Scoobtober Watch Party a 48-hour live streaming event featuring a treasure trove of Scooby-Doo episodes, movies and compilations of Scooby-Doo’s most iconic moments beginning 27 October at 4 p.m. PST.

Cartoon Network will celebrate Scoobtober with a spooktacular lineup of Scooby-Doo movies starting 1 October (9 a.m. through 3 p.m). The next day on 2 October Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? (12 p.m.) will air and What’s New, Scooby-Doo? (4:30 p.m.) will air every weekday through the month of October. Plus, every Saturday (3:30 p.m.) and Sunday (9 a.m.) for the rest of the month Cartoon Network will feature a Scooby-Doo movie including SCOOB! airing 7 October. Scooby-Doo TV episodes will also air as part of Cartoon Network’s ‘All Day Halloween Marathon’ on 31 October.

From 16 October fans can celebrate Scoobtober in the metaverse on the popular kid-centred gaming platform, Roblox. For the first time ever, players can join Scooby-Doo and Shaggy on Cartoon Network Game On! in an immersive experience that transports them to a realm outside the bounds of reality. With a brand-new spooky mission, kids can interact with Scooby-Doo and Shaggy to investigate some mysterious hauntings taking place in the game.

Cartoon Network Game On! allows players to experience the fully experiential virtual world of hit Cartoon Network series – and now with the introduction of Scooby-Doo, for a limited time only, kids can immerse themselves in a ghostly game to unlock awesome Scoobtober prizes.

Adding to the family-fun, the WB Shop has launched a new Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! collection. Featuring apparel and homewares with designs exclusive to the WB Shop, this collection will make you feel like an official member of the Mystery Gang.

In addition to the WB Shop exclusive merchandise, WBDGCP has joined forces with top licensees to create Scoobtober collaborations across all categories including:

Fashion & Accessories- Zoinks! BlackMilk will be unveiling a spooktacular range that will include dresses, tops, and leggings October 10th. The new Scoobtober collection by Stance has a nostalgic feel with a groovy print on socks and t-shirts. Available for pre-order, the Taylor Joelle Scooby-inspired collection offers a wide range of apparel from dresses to tees for the whole family.

Loungefly’s new Mummy Glow backpacks and wallets will have fans shouting ‘Scooby-Dooby-Doo!’ when they see them glow in the dark. MeUndies have just released its new Scoobtober collection featuring throwback prints on a range of underwear and loungewear pieces for men, women and Scooby-Doo look-alikes everywhere. Represent your Scoobtober spirit with Spirit Jersey’s Scooby-Doo-inspired design on long sleeve crew neck t-shirts.

Retail- Celebrate Scoobtober in style with new collections at fan-favourite retailers including BoxLunch with a range of Scooby inspired items ranging from t-shirts, pyjama pants, socks, to pins perfect for displaying your fandom. Dive into retailer FYE where the world of mystery-solving and nostalgia is centre stage and enjoy the array of beauty products, accessories such as Loungefly’s exclusive mini backpack, apparel, homegoods, games and books all featuring Scooby-Doo and Mystery Inc. Amazon will support Scoobtober with a Scooby-Doo product page making it easy for shoppers to discover more Mystery Gang merch.

Across Mexico, department store Coppel will offer a Scoobtober collection for the whole family beginning October at stores nationwide. In Brazil, Acruo will celebrate Scoobtober with a mystery loving range of apparel that will feature hidden images only to be revealed with a special lantern.

Toys & Collectibles- Get ready for a wild and wacky crossover with the WB 100 Looney Tunes x Scooby-Doo Mashups from Funko. These new collectibles bring together the zany antics of the Looney Tunes and the mystery-solving adventures of Scooby-Doo.

Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of Scoobtober magic with Handmade by Robots ‘made-to-look-knit’ vinyl figures that are fun to collect and display.

Beauty- Unmask your inner beauty this Scoobtober with the sensational wet n wild Scooby-Doo makeup collection featuring vibrant eyeshadows, lip shades and groovy nail colours.

Home & Pet- Step into a world of adventure and intrigue with the aromatic essence of the Scoobtober GooseCreek candle collection transporting fans back to the thrilling escapades of Scooby-Doo and his friends. Must-have candles for Scooby enthusiasts include Zombie Island, Attack of the Jack O’Lantern, Scooby Snack and more created for an unforgettable olfactory adventure.

Get the Scooby-Doo treatment with Sassy Woof’s limited edition Scoobtober lineup of a harness, leash, collars and bandanas designed to bring a whole new level of spooktacular style to a furry friend. Delight guests and passersby with Gemmy’s 54 Inch Scooby Doo air blown inflatables for Scoobtober. Scare up some laughs and relive the mystery and adventure with Hallmark’s all-new Scooby-Doo Frightened Friends ornament.

Publishing- Pick up the new Scooby-Doo and the Mystery of the Haunted Library: A Mystery Inc. Picture Book and What Would Velma Do?: Life Lessons from the Brains (and Heart) of Mystery, Inc. from Running Press, as well as Scooby-Doo! 5-Minute Stories and Scooby-Doo and the Pirate Treasure (Little Golden Book) from Random House to get in the Scoobtober spirit. Guaranteed to solve any case of hunger, the Scooby-Doo! Cookbook from Capstone Books has 25 kid-friendly recipes. Australian fans can also pick up Scholastic’s, Scooby-Doo!: Ultimate Colouring Book and Scooby-Doo!: Super Sticker Book.

Food & Beverage- ZOINKS! Everyone’s favourite courageous canine needs something to wash down all those Scooby Snacks and what better way than a cup of hot cocoa from Comic on Coffee. Enjoy a little Scooby Snack with Boston America’s green apple and orange flavoured candies as collector tins. And be sure to keep an eye out for more sweet offerings to come in early October.

Groovy ghoulies and mystery mavens will dig a range of Scoobtober events that is hijinks with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE). At Escapology, guests can enjoy the unmissable adventure: Scooby-Doo and the Spooky Castle Adventure.

This 60-minute escape game plunges participants into the haunted town of Crystal Cove to explore secret dungeons and monster labs and piece together the puzzle to reveal the villain behind the ghostly happenings. Visit escapology.com/scoobtober for locations.

In the United Arab Emirates, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi has an all-new Mystery Inc. live show set to a fun spooky themed playlist with character appearances and fun photo opportunities.