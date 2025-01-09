Arena Animation concludes its Creative Minds tour in Bengaluru

Arena Animation students at Creative Minds 2024

Aptech’s Arena Animation recently concluded its multi-city tour for Creative Minds with Bengaluru as the final stop. Creative Minds is Arena’s flagship student competition, where students connect with industry experts.

This annual event recognises outstanding student work while providing insights into live projects. The forum explores the potential and growth of the AVGC sector, drawing on the invaluable experience of the industry veterans and speakers. Under the guidance and mentorship of their faculty, students conceptualise and produce films that are evaluated by industry experts. These experts provide feedback, helping students refine their work to make it more industry relevant.

This platform offers students the opportunity to enhance their skills, improve efficiency, and develop the ability to collaborate with diverse teams. The objective of the competition is to prepare students for industry demands by teaching them how to showcase their work effectively within tight timelines.

Arena Animation sales vice president Tarun Narula (left) presenting award to a student

Creative Minds’ awards ceremony was held in six cities – Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Indore and Bengaluru. The awards were categorised into game design, packaging design, 3D animation, reel making and various other formats. The certification signifies merit and thorough assessment by industry experts, making them an essential asset for aspiring professionals.

This event provided an opportunity to over 15,000 students across India. More than 500 students were rewarded for their talent and learnt from the industry experts directly.

Bragging Writes founder and creative head Praveen Fernandes

Aptech chief business officer (retail business) Sandip Weling said, “Creative Minds is our flagship industry-academia event offering valuable and one of its kind industry exposures to Arena Animation students. For us, it is events and initiatives such as these that are really preparing our student fraternity to be ready for the challenges they take on the world. It helps them test their skills in a real-world, competitive setting while continuing to be in touch with their creative side. This year’s multi-city tour has successfully completed with participants from all parts of India. We continue to grow the platform annually, offering more students the chance to showcase their skills. Congratulations to all winners and participants and we hope that you continue to shine in your professional journeys!”

According to the FICCI EY M&E 2024, the M&E sector in India is experiencing substantial growth, with a predicted increase from Rs 2.55 trillion to Rs 3.08 trillion by 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2 per cent. The animation segment grew by six per cent in 2023, reaching Rs 114 billion, while VFX expanded by 10 per cent in India. Notably, the Indian M&E sector is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10 per cent, contributing an additional Rs 763 billion over the next three years.