CBeebies to premiere animated series on pre-coding skills

BBC Children’s and Education, Alphablocks and Blue Zoo Animation Studio have created and produced a new animated educational series Wonderblocks, which combines adventure with pre-coding skills.

Co-created by Joe Elliot and Tom Box, the series blends storytelling with foundational concepts to make complex, educational ideas accessible for young minds. Children will meet new Blocks characters, excitable Go and methodical Stop who showcase the balance of action and thought. Together with the helpful Do Blocks, Go and Stop will explore their world and solve dilemmas for a cast of fun animal characters.

Their humorous and energetic adventures emphasise core skills like problem-solving, planning, pattern recognition, sequencing, and logic while also modelling the values of teamwork, friendship, curiosity and a love of learning.

Wonderblocks follows the success of CBeebies’ previous shows Numberblocks, Alphablocks and Colourblocks. BBC Children’s and Education senior head of commissioning 0-6 Kate Morton said, “We know audiences, whether that’s little ones and their grown ups or teachers and young pupils, see Numberblocks, Alphablocks and Colourblocks as invaluable educational resources so we can’t wait for them to join Go, Stop and the Do Blocks on their problem-solving journeys in Wonderblocks!”

Alphablocks managing director Oli Hyatt, expressed, “We are thrilled to see Blocks shows inspiring and educating children around the world. We are committed to continuing this journey with the incredible Wonderblocks, helping to shape a brighter future for the next generation of little learners.”

Launching on the CBeebies channel and BBC iPlayer from 20 January, the series is produced with consultation from Winchester University’s Emma Goto. The commissioning executive for CBeebies is Joel Wilenius.