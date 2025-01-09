SuperGaming releases Virlok map guide for ‘Indus’

India’s SuperGaming has released a map guide for Virlok, the setting for its indo-futuristic battle royale, Indus. Virlok features huge landscapes, hidden loot zones, and a mix of urban and wild terrain that forces players’ to strategise and adapt. This map brings a unique Indo-futuristic style, immersing players in India-inspired lore and visuals.

Prime loot hotspots on Virlok

1. Shrine



Positioned at the map’s centre, the Shrine is one of Virlok’s richest loot zones. Its central location makes it a hotspot for players seeking premium gear. However, this advantage comes at a cost— as players have to be prepared for fierce competition, as many players target this area for its high-tier loot. Players are suggested to land here for a chance to secure powerful weapons and armor early on.

2. Refinery

The industrial heart of Virlok, the Refinery, is another key location for players. Packed with advanced gear, this area provides ample supplies for those daring enough to drop into its maze-like infrastructure. Its layout offers great opportunities for ambushes, so players are suggested to stay vigilant while scavenging.

3. Lok Terminal

Once a bustling hub for intergalactic travel, the Lok Terminal now serves as a treasure trove for players. The abandoned transport center is rich in loot but also attracts squads looking for strategic positioning. Players are recommended to control this area early to dominate nearby choke points and prepare for mid-game encounters.

4. Gufa



A cultural creation carved into massive rock formations, Gufa combines impressive architecture with high-tier loot. While the location offers excellent resources, its enclosed design can be a double-edged sword—providing cover but limiting escape routes. Players are recommended to ensure that their squad is well-coordinated when exploring this Yaksha monument.

Pro tips for navigating Virlok

Surviving Virlok requires more than just locating top-tier loot. Here are some key strategies to make the most of this map:

Land strategically: Choose your drop spots based on your playstyle. If you prefer action-packed starts, aim for high-traffic areas like the Shrine or Refinery. For a quieter beginning, Gufa offers excellent loot with less immediate conflict. Adapt to Terrain: Virlok’s varied landscapes require players to be flexible in their tactics. Open fields are ideal for long-range combat, while urban areas favor close-range engagements. Manage resources wisely: Some drop zones are resource-rich but also high-traffic. Managing ammo and medical supplies early on will improve chances of survival in these areas. Communicate with your squad: Players who strategise and communicate effectively can maximise their advantage, especially when exploring Virlok’s maze-like structures.

Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the battle royale experience, this map offers countless opportunities to outplay, outlast, and outmaneuver your opponents.

Indus Battle Royale, launched in October 2024, is available on Android and iOS devices through the Play Store and Apple App Store respectively.