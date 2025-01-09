Studio 100 Film to present first footage of its upcoming animated feature at European Film Market

Studio 100 Film has announced a new animated feature Rally – From Paris to the Pyramids for a 2025 release and will be presenting the first footage of the film to buyers at this year’s European Film Market (EFM).

The animated feature film follows Reodor Felgen, a brilliant but eccentric inventor, and his two unlikely friends—Solan, a daring magpie, and Ludvig, a timid hedgehog—as they attempt to redeem themselves by competing in the legendary Paris-to-the-Pyramids rally. Equipped with their extraordinary racecar, Il Tempo Gigante, the trio embarks on a high-stakes journey through bustling Paris, the perilous Italian Alps, and the scorching Egyptian desert. With their home, friendship, and lives on the line, they must prove that ingenuity and determination can conquer any challenge.

Rally – From Paris to the Pyramids is produced by Scandinavian animation studio Qvisten Animation, known for such films as Captain Sabertooth and Cattle Hill. The film is directed by Norwegian filmmaker Rasmus A. Sivertsen (Captain Sabertooth and the Countess of Grel, Captain Sabertooth and the Magic Diamond, Three Robbers and a Lion, In the Forest of Huckybucky) and the screenplay is written by England-based writer Rob Sprackling (Gnomeo & Juliet, Disney’s The Queen’s Corgi, Heidi – Rescue of the Lynx) in collaboration with Norwegian writer Karsten Fullu. The film will be distributed in Scandinavia by Nordisk Film Distribution during Christmas 2025.

Studio 100 International senior acquisitions & sales manager Lorena Booth said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Qvisten Animation on this action-packed rally adventure that promises great entertainment for the whole family, especially car enthusiasts. Following these unlikely heroes on their journey to overcome obstacles with ingenuity, determination, and creativity will captivate audiences of all ages. We couldn’t be more excited to unveil the first footage at EFM.”

Director Sivertsen explained, “Kjell Aukrust loved fast cars and bold journeys. This film captures that spirit with unforgettable characters and a race like no other.”

Inspired by the amazing universe of Norwegian creator Kjell Aukrust and the Il Tempo Gigante, one of the most beloved cars in Norway’s automotive culture, the film is set to honour and introduce Aukrust’s legacy to a new generation.