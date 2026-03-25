Alabama-based artist Bear Walker brings ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ inspired  handcrafted guitars 

The Inferno, the Red-Eyes Black Dragon Guitar

Artist and craftsman Bear Walker is officially expanding into a new medium with the debut of Bear Walker Guitars, launching with an exclusive collaboration with popular manga-inspired franchise Yu-Gi-Oh!.

The first release of The Inferno, the Red-Eyes Black Dragon Guitar, brings one of the franchise’s most iconic monsters to life as a professional-grade instrument. Each guitar will be handcrafted in the United States using a single-luthier build process, ensuring extraordinary attention to detail from start to finish.

Known for his highly collectible carved skateboards, Walker applies the same dedication to craftsmanship and artistic detail to this new category. Founded by Walker in 2017, Bear Walker Industries, employs 30 creatives and is headquartered in Daphne, Alabama.

From hand-selecting raw lumber to shaping the neck, installing hardware, and applying the final finish, every step of the build will be completed by one dedicated craftsman who guides the instrument through the entire process. The result will be a one-of-a-kind playable work of art designed to perform at a professional level while also standing out as a collectible centerpiece for fans of music, art, and pop culture.

Bear Walker

The debut instrument features fully custom artwork inspired by the legendary Red-Eyes Black Dragon from Yu-Gi-Oh!, combining premium tonewoods, professional-grade hardware, and Walker’s signature artistic style.

“I’ve always been drawn to projects that blur the line between art and something functional. With these guitars, I wanted to bring the same level of craftsmanship and creativity that people know from my skateboards into an instrument that is as equally functional as it is beautiful,” said Walker.

Only 25 guitars will be produced in this inaugural edition.

The Bear Walker x Yu-Gi-Oh! Red-Eyes Black Dragon Guitar is available exclusively at Bear Walker website. This release marks the first chapter in the new Red-Eyes Black Dragon Guitar line, with additional designs and collaborations already in development.