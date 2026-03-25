Bafta announces 2026 Television and Craft Award nominations

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced the nominations for the 2026 Bafta Television Craft Awards and the Television Awards. A total of 124 programmes have received nominations.

Bafta CEO Jane Millichip said, “2025 was a landmark year for British television, with 124 programmes nominated across a wide range of genres, reflecting both creative strength and the emergence of new talent. The nominations span documentaries, comedy, drama and international series, underlining television’s role as a leading cultural force.”

The list of the nominees is as follows:

Television Awards nominees

Children’s Scripted:

Crongton | Production Team

Horrible Science | Production Team

Shaun the Sheep | Seamus Malone, Danny Gallagher, Anna Leong Brophy

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball | Production Team

Television Craft Award Nominees

Children’s Craft Team:

BooSnoo! | Simon Partington, Andy Farago, Simon Couzens, Sandy Nuttgens, Alex Copley, Andy Brittain

The Scarecrows’ Wedding | Samantha Cutler, Jeroen Jaspaert, Steven Bloomer, Terry Davies, Adrian Rhodes, Shannan Taylor

The Very Small Creatures | Lucy Izzard, Andrew Mitchell, Fernando Lechuga, Jean-Marc Petsas, Owen Peters, Bronwen Slater

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball | Ben Bocquelet, Joe Sparrow, Luke Allen, James Lancett, Adrian Cathie, Andy Goodman

Special, Visual and Graphic Effects:

Andor | Luke Murphy, Mohen Leo, Neal Scanlan, Jean-Clément Soret

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age | Russell Dodgson, Framestore, Andy Jones, Simon Bland, François Dumoulin, Gavin McKenzie

“USS Callister: Into Infinity” – Black Mirror | James MacLachlan, Josie Henwood, Union VFX, Stargate Studios Malta, Magic Lab Studios, Sam Chynoweth

The Witcher | Sara Bennett, Richard Reed, David Stephens, Jet Omoshebi, Caimin Bourne, Scanline

The Television Craft Awards will take place on 26 April, Sunday and will be hosted by Maisie Adam. The Television Awards will be hosted by Greg Davies and broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 10 May, Sunday.