Singapore’s August Media Group to co-produce ‘Iyanu’ creator Roye Okupe’s next project

Singapore-based producer and financier August Media Group is joining hands with Iyanu creator Roye Okupe for co-producing the animated film Malika: Warrior Queen.

Currently under development, the film is based on the African comic published by YouNeek Studios and Dark Horse Comics. August Media Group will oversee animation production, collaborating with leading studios and artists across Asia to bring Okupe’s Afro-Anime vision to life, blending African mythology, epic fantasy, and anime-inspired visuals for a global theatrical audience.

“We are excited to bring together some of the most talented anime studios in Asia to help realise this vision,” said August Media Group founder and CEO Jyotirmoy Saha, who will serve as executive producer.

YouNeek Studios CEO Okupe, who is the film’s writer and director said: “Jyotirmoy’s ability to bring together exceptional talent from across Asia adds an exciting new dimension to the visual storytelling we aim to achieve.”

Okupe is the Nigerian creator behind the hit animated series Iyanu, which he co-executive produces in partnership with Lion Forge Entertainment. The series ranked number one among kids aged two to 12 on Cartoon Network. It received a Top 10 kids and family title on HBO Max upon its 2025 debut.

“This international collaboration reflects a creative fusion of Asian anime expertise and Roye’s unique vision,” said Doug Schwalbe, who is producing the film under his DS Films banner alongside Emmy-winning producer Randy Dormans.