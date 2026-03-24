Get Animated 2026 unveils participating companies 

Get Animated: Business of Animation conference is set to take place on 27 and 28 May 2026 at Millennium Point in Birmingham, England. The venue features one of the UK’s largest cinema screens and offers strong international connectivity via Birmingham International Airport, as well as global links through Amsterdam Airport.

The conference has also announced its first round of speakers and participating organisations, including BFI, Creative UK, RTE Junior, British Business Bank, Bomper Studio, Kavaleer Productions, A Productions, Zaratan Studios, Twisted Deer Studios, Media Pioneers, ITV, Animation Ireland, UK Global Screen Fund, Larkshead Licensing, SMMS, and Strike Media, with more speakers to be announced.

Event director Ryan Beaird said, “We have shaped the programme into a more international, business-focused event, with opportunities for meetings, portfolio reviews, and a strong focus on India, Europe, and Asia. One of the key aims is to foster new animation entrepreneurs through panels on development, studio ownership, licensing and merchandising, and PR.”

Early bird tickets are priced at £165 plus VAT (Value Added Tax) until the end of March, while general sale tickets for April and May are set at £199 plus VAT.