Beyblade Day 2026: Global finals, digital championship, and new launches announced

Celebrating Beyblade Day on 21 March 2026, ADK Emotions and T-Licensing unveiled a slate of major announcements for Beyblade X, including a global championship, a first-ever digital tournament on Roblox, and new product launches from Hasbro.

Leading the announcements is the Beyblade X Grand Prix Final 2026, set to take place in December in Bangkok, Thailand. Marking the first global final for the brand’s GP series, the tournament will bring together top bladers (players) from North America, Japan, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. Thailand was selected as the host city due to the brand’s rapid growth in the region. Qualifying rounds will begin globally in April 2026.

Additionally, the champion of the X-Treme Cup GP 2026, scheduled for October in Tokyo, will secure a direct spot in the finals. The competition will feature two divisions: a regular class (ages six to 12) and an open class (ages six plus). Further details on participating cities and schedules will be announced in the coming months.

The brand’s virtual tournament on Roblox, the Beyblade X-Battles World Championship 2026, will run from 15 to 25 May within the platform’s Beyblade X-Battles game, which has surpassed 100 million global visits since its March 2025 debut.

Players will compete in ranked match battles within the in-game X Tower, progressing through levels based on accumulated points. The champion will be determined among players who reach the 100th floor. Top performers will receive exclusive rewards, including commemorative Beyblades and limited-edition avatar items. A parallel Spin event will offer more than 10,000 participants a chance to win additional in-game prizes.

An ADK Emotions NY representative said, “As Beyblade X accelerates its growth worldwide, we’re expanding the experience through world-class tournaments, innovative digital partnerships, and new products that deliver dynamic ways for fans to connect and compete.”

On the product front, Hasbro is introducing new gear for fans in North America and Europe. The left spin string launcher set, featuring the Meteroid Dragoon 3-70J Top, will be available exclusively on Amazon for pre-order starting 21 March 2026. Meanwhile, the deluxe launcher and custom grip set, which includes the Bite Croc 2-60Q Attack Type Top and a customisable grip system, will be available via Walmart. Both products are slated for release on 15 July 2026.