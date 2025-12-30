Konami strikes a new deal with ITVX in the UK for all three seasons of ‘Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!’

Konami Cross Media NY which manages the Yu-Gi-Oh! brand outside of Asia, and ITVX announced a new licensing agreement that will bring all three seasons of the hit anime series Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! to audiences across the UK. The deal reflects the increasing popularity and strong market demand for high-quality anime content on global streaming platforms.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!, the eighth series in the franchise, introduces an action-packed new world and the ‘Rush Duel’ format, captivating a new generation of fans while retaining the dedicated legacy audience. The series follows intergalactic warrior Yudias Velgear and the residents of Mutsuba Town as they navigate new dueling adventures.

The acquisition of the full series by ITVX highlights a strategic move to diversify and expand its anime catalogue, recognising the genre shift from a niche market to a mainstream entertainment powerhouse.

“Anime has become a major part of global entertainment, and Yu-Gi-Oh! is a big part of that story. We’re excited to team up with ITVX to bring the newest series to fans in the UK,” said Konami Cross Media NY distribution senior vice president Mark Kirk.

“Yu-Gi-Oh! has a passionate fan base in the UK, and Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! represents an exciting new chapter for the franchise. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Konami Cross Media NY to make the full series available on ITVX for our viewers to enjoy,” said ITVX acquisitions head Darren Nartey.

With a distribution history spanning more than two decades, the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise boasts over 1,000 episodes across its various series, offering a robust library of evergreen content that is ideal for streaming platforms like ITVX.