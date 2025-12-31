Natalia Premovic to join Mattel as chief consumer products and experiences officer this January

Leading global toy and family entertainment company Mattel recently announced that Natalia Premovic has been appointed chief consumer products and experiences officer for the company, effective 5 January 2026.

In this role, she will oversee global consumer products, experiences, publishing, and location-based entertainment for Mattel. She will report to Mattel chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz.

“We welcome Natalia to Mattel at an exciting time for the company, as we continue to expand our entertainment offering and capture more value from our IP. Her expertise building and scaling global consumer products businesses at pace bodes well for Mattel’s next chapter as we accelerate our growth in entertainment,” said Kreiz.

“I am excited to take part in shaping the next era of consumer products and experiences at Mattel and deepen our connection with fans. It is an honour to join this extraordinary team and help drive the future for these iconic brands,” said Premovic.

Premovic joins Mattel most recently from Netflix, where she built the company’s consumer products business from the ground up. She served as consumer products head for the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and also led e-commerce globally. During her tenure, she led teams responsible for more than 150 partnerships worldwide, helped advance major initiatives including Netflix House, and was instrumental in translating global hits like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, One Piece, Squid Game, and KPop Demon Hunters into multi-billion-dollar franchise ecosystems.

Before Netflix, Premovic spent more than a decade at The Walt Disney Company, serving in senior roles in global product management and retail channel strategy. Among her many achievements, Premovic launched new business models across Disney’s franchise portfolio, developed innovative retail partnerships such as Disney Stores at Target, and helped shape the company’s e-commerce future with Shop Disney website.

Premovic holds a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University and lives in Los Angeles with her family. She will be based at Mattel’s global headquarters in El Segundo, Calif.