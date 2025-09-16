Konami Cross Media partners with The Best Paste to launch ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ branded hair paste

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Konami Cross Media NY announced that they are teaming up with The Best Paste, a company known for creating bespoke and award-winning hair care products, on the launch of Yu-Gi-Oh! branded hair pastes.
Founded by celebrity hair stylist and men’s grooming expert Kristan Serafino,The Best Paste has established an impressive celebrity client list and a growing social media presence. Both companies are looking to grow their appeal with the Gen Z/ millennial audience and believe Yu-Gi-Oh! can give them an edge.
“We are pleased to introduce this fun, and should I say, hair-raising, way for our fans to engage with the Yu-Gi-Oh! brand,” said Konami Cross Media NY marketing and licensing senior VP Jennifer Coleman. “We believe this is a partnership that can provide organic growth for each brand with a whole lot of creativity and fun for our fans.”
“Yugi’s fearless creativity and Kaiba’s sleek intensity have inspired fans for decades – now that same energy can fuel your personal style. With these pastes, we’re not copying anime hair, we’re capturing that duelist spirit: whether you lean into Yugi’s wild passion or Kaiba’s sharp precision, it’s about wearing your confidence like a signature card,” added Serafino.
Anime characters often boast wild and vibrant hairstyles that defy logic, showcasing creativity and uniqueness. For the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise, hair is a distinct feature that gives insight into the character’s status and personality. Yami Yugi, the original and iconic protagonist of the Yu-Gi-Oh! series is easily spotted in the crowd thanks to his fiery, gravity-defying spikes, while his rival Seto Kaiba’s sleek, sharp-cut style mirrors his calculated dominance, proving that in Yu-Gi-Oh!, hair is power. Now, fans can embody both legendary looks with dedicated styling pastes tailored to each duelist’s signature vibe.