‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ limited-edition Nike footwear launches

Nike Air Max 95 QS YGO and Bomber Jacket

Konami Cross Media announced a new Nike x Yu-Gi-Oh! collaboration, launching a new footwear and apparel collection. The footwear – Nike Air Max 95 QS YGO – replicates the original vision seen in Kazuki Takahashi’s Yu-Gi-Oh! manga series.

The collaboration is additionally brought to life through a campaign that pays homage to the Yu-Gi-Oh! universe, featuring the anime series’ original English and Japanese voice actors in a trailer debuting the footwear.

The announcement was made today by Konami Cross Media senior vice president of licensing and marketing Jennifer Coleman.

“The passion, care, and attention to detail Nike brought to this Yu-Gi-Oh! collaboration has been extraordinary. Their unique vision of Yu-Gi-Oh! characters and fans as athletes—combined with Nike’s iconic marketing, footwear, and apparel design—will redefine how our audience connects with their favourite characters, especially Joey Wheeler,” said Coleman.

“At Nike, we believe the future of sport is creative and unlimited in possibility, and we know that athletes draw inspiration from extraordinary sources in the video games they play and the anime they watch. Through our partnership with Konami, we wanted to show love to longtime fans and inspire the next generation by bringing a beloved, mythical story to life through design with these special Air Max 95s and a limited apparel collection,” said Neighborhood Merchandise senior director Dave Vericker.

The Nike Air Max 95 QS YGO is inspired by two iconic characters from the anime. It will be available globally in mobile app and platform by Nike- SNKRS and select Nike retail partners from 12 September. On the same day, a Japan-exclusive “Jonouchi” collection, together with the “Joey” colorway and a coordinated apparel line inspired by the franchise, will be available at select retail locations across Japan.