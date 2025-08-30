Yolu to manage Tale Wind’s ‘Turbozaurs’ YouTube channels

Tale Wind, the studio behind the animated series Turbozaurs, has partnered with YouTube multi-channel network Yolu. Under this agreement, the network will manage Tale Wind’s two flagship Turbozaurs YouTube channels – English and Spanish.

This collaboration aims to boost the series’ presence on YouTube by leveraging Yolu’s expertise in audience development, digital rights management, and platform optimisation.

“Working with Tale Wind gives us the chance to bring Turbozaurs to even more families,” said Yolu senior head of international content Latam and USA Hispanic Tamara Oliveri. “It’s a brand that combines fun and learning, which is exactly the kind of content we want to support at Yolu. At the same time, we are expanding our presence in Spanish and English-speaking markets, which remain a key focus as we continue opening new territories for Turbozaurs.”

“Partnering with Yolu will allow us to amplify our flagship channels and deliver even more exciting content to fans around the world,” said Tale Wind Studio CEO Karen Asatryan.

In addition to this partnership, Tale Wind announced the launch of its twelfth official YouTube channel, Turbozaurs Polska, dedicated to Polish-speaking audiences.

The Turbozaurs YouTube network spans multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Mandarin, and more – with plans for continued expansion into new markets.