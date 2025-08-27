From industry shakeups to indie brilliance, AM Summit Day 1 sparks dialogue and celebrates pioneers

Lamp lighting ceremony at the AM Summit 2025

India’s premier animation extravaganza, the Animation and More (AM) Summit and Ann Awards organised by AnimationXpress took center stage at Nesco, Mumbai on 22 and 23 August. This landmark event not only delivered cutting-edge insights but also celebrated the trailblazers of the animation industry, drawing an enthusiastic crowd eager to learn, connect, and immerse themselves in the vibrant worlds of animation and anime.

This year’s theme, “Creativity Beyond Borders,” was brought to life with remarkable flair. Attendees from across the globe gathered to share ideas, showcase talent, and explore the far-reaching influence of animation and anime not just within the Indian subcontinent, but across international landscapes. The sessions sparked dynamic conversations on cultural exchange, storytelling innovation, and the future of global creative collaboration.

Arjun Nohwar

The first day of this two-day summit and awards began with a traditional lamp lighting ceremony in the presence of AnimationXpress founder, chairman & editor-in-chief Anil NM Wanvari, director Mishaal Wanvari, chief operating officer Neha Singhal Mehta, along with esteemed guests including advisory members and event partners.

After the ceremonial lamp lighting, the summit launched into action with a surge of excitement and anticipation. The day officially commenced with the first session titled Creativity beyond borders: India’s next leap in global animation, a keynote address delivered by Warner Bros. Discovery South Asia managing director Arjun Nohwar. His insights set a compelling tone for the summit, highlighting India’s growing influence in the global animation landscape and the opportunities that lie ahead for creators and studios alike.

Following this, the first panel discussion of the day, The elephant in the room, commenced. While celebrating the accomplishments of the Indian animation industry, the panel also addressed the pressing challenges currently facing the global animation landscape. The discussion aimed to uncover the underlying causes behind the liquidation and shutdown of major studios. Studio56 Animation producer Roshan Ingole, 88 Pictures founder and CEO Milind D. Shinde, Toonz Media Group CEO P. Jayakumar, Saffronic India studio director Prabhakar Sambandan, and Reliance Animation CEO Tejonidhi Bhandare shared their insights during the session, which was moderated by Wanvari.

L to R: Mehul Hirani, Tony Singh, Rajeev Rastogi, Tarun Kripalani, Naveen Chandra, Shajy Thomas and Anindya Poddar

In From pixel to platform: cloud-driven rendering and media management for the future of content creation the speakers discussed the evolving hybrid workflows of cloud and on-premise renderfarms 2.0, offering insights into how the integration of Unreal Engine with traditional pipelines is reshaping production. They also explored the growing influence of A.I. in content creation, highlighting its role in transforming business models through increasingly sophisticated multi-hybrid systems. The session was carried by Studio V Sync director Mehul Hirani, White Apple Studios MD and founder Rajeev Rastogi, Vaibhav Studios’ Tony Singh, 91 Film Studios CEO Naveen Chandra and Astra Studios co-founder and CTO Shajy Thomas. The session was moderated by Yotta media and cloud services GM Anindya Poddar and Yotta senior media and entertainment evangelist Tarun Kripalani.

L to R: Munjal Shroff, Sourabh Kumar, Adi Shayan and Vinoth Chander

The panel ahead, Animation in the digital era: Storytelling across platforms, examined how digital platforms have reshaped audience engagement, pushing animation beyond traditional screens. Panelists discussed evolving storytelling techniques, creative challenges, and new formats driving innovation across streaming, social media, and immersive experiences. The speakers were Graphiti Studios co-founder and FICCI AVGC-XR chairman Munjal Shroff, PunToon Kids and VidUnit Media founder and CEO Sourabh Kumar and ChuChu TV founder and CEO Vinoth Chander and the session was moderated by Cosmos Maya international division chief operating officer Adi Shayan.

A fireside chat titled The power of animation featured theJioStar business head kids and infotainment Anu Sikka and Powerkids Entertainment (Singapore) CEO and managing director Manoj Mishra. It explored the impact of animation on shaping global audiences.

The Global trends in anime session featured Avex executive officer, Avex Pictures president and The Anime Times Company president Hideo Katsumata, who provided rare insights into the Japanese anime industry and its growing global influence.

Anil NM Wanvari and Hideo Katsumata

One of the key highlights of the summit was the keynote session by The Pokémon Company corporate officer Susumu Fukunaga, who shared valuable insights from one of the world’s most iconic entertainment brands. His address offered fresh perspectives on the evolving global anime and entertainment landscape, resonating strongly with the audience.

Creativity took centre stage in Evolution of an idea, where Zebu Animation Studios founder and creative director Veerendra Patil, along with CG supervisor Rakshith Hoskote, shared the inspiring journey of turning a concept into a fully realised animated project from initial spark to final execution.

Susumu Fukunaga

The chat session Rebooting an iconic IP: Obocchama-kun featured Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) Sony kids and animation business head Ambesh Tiwari, and Green Gold Animation COO Srinivas Chilakalapudi, who spoke about the challenges and joys of reimagining a beloved classic for today’s audiences. The session was moderated by 88 Pictures founder and studio head Siddhie Mhambre, who steered the discussion with valuable perspectives.

The session Building Malaysia’s anime future: The NYMEY vision featured Nymey International founder Abraham Joel Victor who shared insights on the company’s plans to shape Malaysia’s anime industry, highlighting key strategies, opportunities, and a roadmap to establish a strong local presence in the global anime landscape.

L to R: Ambesh Tiwari, Srinivas Chilakalapudi and Siddhie Mhambre

The panel Marketing & licensing 101 explored how brands and agencies used animation and IP to extend storytelling and connect with target audiences. Speakers discussed best practices in fan engagement, partnerships, content creation, and IP licensing, showcasing animation’s growing role in brand strategy. Key takeaways came from Kikkoman India Indian representative and director Hakuei Kosato, Black White Orange Brands co-founder and COO Mitali Desai, Indo Nissin Foods marketing deputy general manager Retasha Lewis, Kidzania India chief business officer Tarandeep Singh Sekhon and The Souled Store growth and license marketing manager Pranav Nambiar. The session was moderated by White Rivers Media AVP brand planning, lead capital Z Keren Benjamin Dias.

The day was followed by the session Anime 101: Walkthrough of the unique industry, featuring TMS Entertainment licensing director, Shintaro Kato, who provided an insightful overview of the anime industry, sharing his expertise on licensing trends and the unique dynamics that make the sector so distinctive.

L to R: Pranav Nambiar, Hakuei Kosato, Mitali Desai, Retasha Lewis, Tarandeep Singh Sekho and Keren Benjamin Dias

International perspectives also added depth,with the session Muse 2025: Anime IP showcase reflecting the cross-border opportunities and growth of animation. The session brought together Muse Communication business project manager, international content distribution department Malhar Kalantre and Muse Communication business project manager, IP licensing department Nikhil Shinde who discussed key trends in anime IP, highlighted licensing strategies, and explored opportunities for global content distribution.

The last session and last panel discussion for the day Ink and imagination showcased the artistry behind indie animation, with visual artist Santanu Hazarika, 2D animator and the creator of The Beast Legion Jazyl Homavazir, and Vaibhavi Studios writer/director Sourav Roychoudhury, moderated by Mugafi CCO and Small Town Boys studio founder Alok Sharma, offering audiences a glimpse into their creative processes and inspirations.

L to R: Alok Sharma, Sourav Roychoudhury, Santanu Hazarika and Jazyl Homavazir

The day culminated in the prestigious Ann Awards 2025, celebrating Indian animation pioneers and emerging voices. Honours included the Arnab Chaudhuri Awards, the Ram Mohan Award, and recognition at Digicon6 Asia, paying tribute to legendary contributors while spotlighting new creative talent.

The first day of the AM Summit 2025 was a spectacular showcase of insight, imagination, and innovation. From confronting industry challenges to unveiling cutting-edge technologies, honouring legendary IPs, and celebrating the brilliance of artistic minds, the summit ignited conversations that transcended screens. It was a powerful reminder that animation isn’t just entertainment, it’s a force shaping culture, storytelling, and the future of creative expression.

