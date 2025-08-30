India’s game developers association launches, partners with Maharashtra government

The Indian Game Publishers and Developers Association (IGPDA) has officially been launched with the aim to champion the creation of original Made in India IP, to bring Indian stories into gaming, of skill-building across the AVGC value chain, and to enable India to produce globally competitive AAA titles.

IGPDA has proposed its first-ever state partnership with Maharashtra. Under this proposed partnership, IGPDA will work with the Government of Maharashtra to make Mumbai the global games hub by attracting gaming companies to the state through policy support.

This follows the establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), a newly established centre of excellence, backed by the Government of India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), Government of Maharashtra, FICCI, and CII. Established as a dedicated institute for India’s AVGC-XR ecosystem, IICT is set to play a key role in driving skill development and innovation in the sector. IGPDA’s inaugural event in partnership with the Government of Maharashtra is slated to take place in Mumbai at the end of the year. The organisation’s founding members include:

Nazara Technologies (World Cricket Championship)

Gametion (Ludo King)

Ncore Games (FAU-G: Domination)

Reliance Games (WWE Mayhem, American Dad! Apocalypse Soon, Little Singham) ● Supergaming (Indus Battle Royale)

Tara Gaming (The Age of Bhaarat)

Underdogs Studio (Mukti)

Aeos Games (Unleash the Avatar)

Dot9 Games (Apna Games, FAU-G: Domination)

The association is structured to bring together:

Primary Members: Game developers, studios, publishers and platforms

Partners: Tools and technology providers, academia and training institutions, investors and ecosystem enablers.

This holistic framework ensures that the IGPDA represents every part of the value chain, from creation to publishing, technology to training, and capital to culture.

Kaustubh Dhavse, the Investments & Strategy chief advisor to the chief minister of Maharashtra said, “Our focus has been to drive strategic investments, foster global partnerships, and accelerate transformative infrastructure and technology initiatives in Maharashtra under the visionary leadership of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. We welcome this proactive initiative from the Indian games industry.”

Nazara Technologies CEO Nitish Mittersain said, “Nazara’s vision has always been anchored on IP-led growth. The IGPDA aligns perfectly with this mission, ensuring Indian creativity thrives globally and creates sustainable long-term value.”

The IGPDA is committed to reversing this imbalance by empowering Indian studios, scaling esports, and building cultural exports for the world. The inaugural IGPDA on-ground event will be announced soon, bringing together developers, publishers, government stakeholders, investors, and partners to chart the course for India’s gaming future. With the Online Gaming Bill as the foundation and IGPDA as the unified voice, India is poised to not just participate but lead in the global gaming revolution.