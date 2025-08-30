‘BGMI’ Masters Series S4 prize pool revealed

Nodwin Gaming has announced the return of the OnePlus Android Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series (BGMS) with the upcoming Season 4. The tournament is being broadcast live on Star Sports Khel and JioCinema from 5 p.m to 8 p.m everyday until 14 September.

The new season promises to deliver a bigger, bolder, and more inclusive esports experience, featuring a prize pool of Rs 1.5 crore

A key highlight of this year’s expanded format is the introduction of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Challenger Series (BGCS), which serves as the official amateur feeder league into the pro-level BGMS. Featuring 24 teams, BGCS is designed to spotlight the rising stars of Indian esports. The 24 participating teams will include two from the One Plus campus dominate qualifiers, one from the TVS Raider Wicked Battles, 17 invited teams, and four all-women teams The challenger series will stream live on the Nodwin Gaming official YouTube channel from 12 p.m to 3 p.m every day, featuring three matches daily.

OnePlus returned as the title sponsor and official smartphone partner of BGMS Season 4, reaffirming its deep investment in India’s gaming future. The brand also powers the OnePlus Campus Dominate initiative, bringing esports tournaments to college students across the country.

OnePlus India director of product strategy Marcel Campos added, “With the flagship OnePlus 13 series and the fan-favorite Nord series driving the action, this collaboration reflects our shared vision of elevating mobile esports in India.”

Android, returning as co-title sponsor for the second year, continues to strengthen its connection with the gaming community.

TVS Motor Company, the official mobility partner for the third consecutive year, reaffirmed its long-term commitment to gaming and digital youth culture. Through the TVS Raider Wicked Battles, it offers grassroots players a pathway into BGCS, the Challenger Series, helping to spotlight emerging talent and drive deeper esports engagement across Bharat.

TVS Motor Company SVP (marketing) Aniruddha Haldar said, “At TVS Motor Company, we have keenly strived to build our rightful place in the world of the gaming community. From initiatives like launching in metaverse (the first motorcycle in the world to do so) to being a long term partner with Nodwin Gaming. We believe that BGMI master series 4 will again be a celebration of skill and wicked excitement. TVS Raider the Wicked Ride returns as the partner. All the best to all participants and teams – have a wicked ride!”

Duolingo English Test made its debut as the official learning partner, bringing its mission of accessible, affordable, digital-first language proficiency for India’s youth, aiming for global opportunities.

Duolingo English Test India market lead Tara Kapur said, “The BGMS is one of the most exciting sporting properties in India and hugely loved by Gen Z. As the Duolingo English Test grows and finds much admiration from the same audience in India, we are elated to partner with Nodwin Gaming for the first time and also bring alive the first-ever Gujarati language feed. Our mascot Duo will also make his presence felt across the tournament in his own distinct manner.”

Swiggy joined for the first time as the official food delivery partner, ensuring fast, reliable food and meal delivery for players, talent, and crew across the tournament.

Speaking about the association, Swiggy Scenes VP and business head Supriya Shankar said, “At Swiggy, we cater to a wide range of users, including Gen Z who have a strong connection with BGMI. With over 200 million downloads and its status as a top esports preference, BGMI has transcended being just a game- it’s a vibrant hub for entertainment and socializing. Today, it is a powerful channel where Gen Z forges friendships and engages in real-time dialogue, often redefining traditional hangouts. Being part of BGMS Season 4, one of India’s most awaited esports tournaments, allows us to further engage with this dynamic community, while delivering favorite food quickly to players, talent, and crew alike.”

Red Bull marked its second consecutive year with BGMS, energising players to deliver peak performance throughout the tournament. Making its debut this season, Bisleri stepped in as the official hydration partner, keeping participants refreshed and at their best during high-intensity match days

The BGCS began on 19 August and will run for three weeks till 7 September, streaming live on the official Nodwin Gaming YouTube channel from 12 p.m to 3 p.m every day, featuring three intense matches daily.

Following that, BGMS Season 4 is broadcasting live on Star Sports Khel and on JioHotstar from 18 August to 14 September, airing during prime-time from 5 p.m to 8 p.m, making it the only esports tournament in India with national television presence.