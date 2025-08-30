Tanav Raj and Keshav Uppal to represent India as esports debuts at third Asian Youth Games

National Esports Championships (NESC) 2025 eFootball qualifiers concluded successfully this month with India’s Tanav Raj securing the first place. The tournament showcased exceptional talent as Keshav Uppal impressed with his gameplay to finish as runner-up, while Suhan claimed the third-place spot with consistent performances across matches.
With this decisive victory, both Raj and Uppal will represent India in eFootball at the third Asian Youth Games, scheduled to be held in Manama, Bahrain, from 22 to 31 October 2025. The tournament will bring together nearly 2,000 athletes aged 14 to 18 from 45 Asian nations, competing across 24 sports disciplines in what promises to be a historic event for youth sports in the region.
This edition of the Asian Youth Games holds special significance as esports will feature as official medal events for the first time in history, with titles including eFootball, Street Fighter, and Rocket League. The NESC 2025 eFootball qualifier represents a significant milestone in India’s international esports journey, highlighting Tanav’s and Keshav’s excellence while underscoring the rising depth and competitiveness of the nation’s youth esports ecosystem.
Congratulating the young talents, Esports Federation of India director Lokesh Suji said, “We couldn’t be prouder of Tanav’s and Keshav’s exceptional achievement in qualifying for the third Asian Youth Games. Their unwavering dedication, refined skill, and competitive drive showcase the remarkable talent emerging from India’s esports community. Esports’ debut as an official medal discipline in Bahrain marks a watershed moment for the sport, and Tanav and Keshav carry forward not only national aspirations but also the promise of esports’ future in Asia. ESFI remains fully committed to equipping them with best-in-class training and support to ensure they excel on the international stage.”
“I’m incredibly honoured to have secured first place in the NESC 2025 eFootball qualifiers and earned the chance to represent India at the Asian Youth Games. This achievement is the result of months of dedicated training and preparation. Knowing that esports will be featured as official medal events for the first time makes this opportunity even more special. My goal is simple, to make India proud and bring home a medal from Bahrain.” said Raj.
“Even though I didn’t secure the top spot, I’m proud of the way I performed and the effort I put into these qualifiers. Competing at this level has been an incredible experience, and it has motivated me to work even harder to achieve my goals. I am determined to give my absolute best and do whatever it takes to win at the Asian Youth Games. This journey has only strengthened my commitment to keep improving and to one day represent my country at the highest stage,” said Uppal.
Earlier ESFI had selected SF6 (Boys) squad also consisting of Mandalapu Sreesanth and Ansil Nalakath Abbas. Although ESFI had opened qualifiers for Rocket League as well, the process primarily attracted PC-based teams instead of PS5 squads.
There were two entries from female players in Street Fighter 6 and eFootball; however, after careful review of their gameplay, they did not yet meet the standard required for nomination to AYG. They will continue their training and development, and we are confident they will progress towards the skill level needed to compete in future international tournaments. The qualification sets the stage for India’s continued participation in international esports competitions, following recent successes at prestigious tournaments including medals at the Asian Games 2018, Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022, and the BRICS Esports Championship 2024.