From vision to reality: MIDCCA leads the charge in Marathi visual storytelling

“Reimagining the Future: VFX in the World of Marathi Filmmaking” was an inspiring event organised by the Maharashtra Immersive Digital Content Creators Association (MIDCCA), in collaboration with Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal and co-hosted by the Meghraj Raje Bhosale Foundation. The event concluded on a high note, bringing together visionary minds and creative professionals from across the Marathi film industry. It served as a vibrant platform for sharing expert insights, exploring cutting-edge trends, and shaping the future of visual storytelling in regional cinema.
MIDCCA is a collaborative platform dedicated to fostering growth and innovation within Maharashtra’s AVGC-XR sectors, with a mission to position the state as a global hub for immersive media.
The day commenced with a heartfelt welcome followed, delivered by MIDCCA president and philmCGI managing director and founder Anand Bhanushali. Post that a series of engaging sessions and insightful discussions unfolded, beginning with a session titled Behind the Scenes: Cost-Effective VFX in Marathi Films & Series, which showcased case studies from three acclaimed projects. Assemblage Entertainment co-head of CG Vidit Kundra shared insights from Chhaava, SM Rolling FX Vivek Jamble presented the VFX journey of Ved, and NY VFXWaala business head Yogesh Chhag discussed the making of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. This session offered the audience a detailed look at how cost-effective VFX techniques were successfully implemented in these films and series, highlighting innovation and practical creativity in contemporary filmmaking.
After that the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony took place in presence of the MIDCCA representatives and dignitaries. The event was honoured by the presence of Uday Samant, Minister for Industries and Marathi Language, Government of Maharashtra, who attended as the chief guest alongside Indian film and TV actor Swapnil Joshi (Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai, Duniyadari) and Deccan Education Society Pune governing body member and department of of Marathi secretary Anand Katikar as the special guests. Adding further gravitas, Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal president, Meghraj Raje Bhosale Foundation president and Film Federation of India vice president Meghraj Raje Bhosale delivered a special address that reaffirmed the industry’s steadfast commitment to empowering and uplifting Marathi content creators.
This was followed by a thought-provoking panel discussion titled Maximising Creativity with Limited Budgets: Producers & Directors Speak. The session was conducted by Autodesk India & SAARC senior solutions engineer M&E Samit Shetty, NY VFXWaala business head Yogesh Chhag, and VFX producer/ supervisor Anuj Deshpande (Vikram Vedha, Chandramukhi), MIDCCA preseident and phimCGI managing director and founder Anand Bhanushali, with WhiteApple MD and founder Rajeev Rastogi moderating the conversation. The panellists explored how regional filmmakers consistently navigate the delicate balance between authenticity and technology, and examined the evolving role of VFX in enhancing storytelling and resonating with target audiences.
After a short break, the attendees were treated to a workshop titled Making-of: VFX in Marathi Projects. Nube Cirrus VFX producer Ashwin Patil and VFX supervisor Debdoot Ghosh presented on the recently released Marathi film Dashavatar. Wot Studios co-founder and VFX supervisor Jayesh P. Malkapure shared insights into the 2023 film Raavrambha. The session offered a closer look at the creative and technical workflows that powered these projects, highlighting the meticulous planning, collaboration, and innovation behind their visual storytelling.
The next session truly energised creative minds, offering the fuel needed to explore, innovate, and absorb essential knowledge. Titled Interactive Session by MIDCCA, it was conducted by a panel of distinguished experts including MIDCCA president and philmCGI managing director and co-founder Anand Bhanushali, NY VFXWaala business head Yogesh Chhag, Aptech academics executive vice president Abir Aich, Phoebus Animation Studios founder director Rahul Bakshi, Resonance Digital founder and CEO Abhyuday Grover and Autodesk India & SAARC senior solutions engineer M&E Samit Shetty. The attendees got the opportunity to engage directly with industry leaders and gain valuable takeaways on the craft of visual storytelling, blending technical insight with creative inspiration.
The programme continued with a masterclass titled Planning VFX in Pre-Production, where speakers discussed the integration of VFX from the scripting stage, emphasising the importance of early budget allocation and streamlined workflows. Envision VFX presented insights into the pre-production process for the Malayalam film ARM, with contributions from VFX producer Aditya Kulkarni, CG team lead Akshay Madansure, VFX supervisor Aman Khan, and paint supervisor Kailash Huljute. In the second part of the session, Yeti Studios illustrator and comic book artist Saumin Suresh Patel explored Storyboards – The Cornerstone of Cinematic Stories, highlighting their essential role in shaping visual narratives and guiding the creative vision from concept to screen.
The next session was yet another example of thoughtful planning and seamless execution. Titled How AI and Technology Can Elevate Live Production in Regional Cinema, it was conducted by director Tejas Deoskar (Bucket List, Ground Zero), a prominent figure in the industry along with WhiteApple MD and founder Rajeev Rastogi . The session explored how emerging technologies and artificial intelligence are transforming live production workflows, offering regional creators new tools to enhance efficiency, creativity, and audience engagement.
The summit further widened its scope with a segment on VFX in Advertising, by Resonance Digital founder and CEO Abhyuday Grover and advertisements executive producer Rohit Raghuvanshi. This session offered a refreshing look at how visual effects are being used to create impactful and imaginative commercials.
The event concluded with closing remarks and a vote of thanks, marking the end of a day filled with insight, inspiration, and collaboration. The organisers offered a thoughtful recap of key takeaways, highlighting the knowledge shared and connections forged throughout the sessions. Special felicitations were presented to honour contributors whose efforts made the summit a resounding success.
As the summit drew to a close, it left behind more than just presentations—it ignited a sense of possibility. Beyond the sessions, it fostered meaningful networking among filmmakers, producers, and studios, laying the groundwork for future collaborations and deeper industry connections. The event highlighted how technology, when paired with creativity and vision, can help Marathi cinema transcend boundaries and reach global audiences. With shared learning, strong partnerships, and a united drive to innovate, the summit reaffirmed that the future of Marathi filmmaking is both culturally rooted and globally ambitious.