The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards have been revealed. Animated films Nimona, The Boy and the Heron and Elemental have made it to the list, with GOTG Vol.3 and Napolean being shortlisted in the VFX category.
The nominations for 2024 Oscars were announced by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. The awards ceremony will air 10 March on ABC and will be televised live in more than 200 territories worldwide.
10 films were shortlisted in the visual effects category for the upcoming awards. Out of these, the five nominated projects are:
- The Creator– Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould
- Godzilla Minus One– Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3– Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One– Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould
- Napoleon– Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould
Out of 15 shortlisted projects in the animated short film category, five projects that made it to the nomination list are:
- Letter to a Pig– Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter
- Ninety-Five Senses– Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess
- Our Uniform– Yegane Moghaddam
- Pachyderme– Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko– Dave Mullins and Brad Booker
Animated Feature Film
- The Boy And The Heron- Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki
- Elemental- Peter Sohn and Denise Ream
- Nimona- Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary
- Robot Dreams- Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse– Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal
Below is the list of nominees in other categories:
Best Picture
- American Fiction- Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers
- Anatomy Of A Fall– Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers
- Barbie-David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers
- The Holdovers-Mark Johnson, Producer
- Killers Of The Flower Moon-Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers
- Maestro- Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers
- Oppenheimer- Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers
- Past Lives-David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers
- Poor Things- Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers
- The Zone Of Interest-James Wilson, Producer
Actor in a Leading Role
- Bradley Cooper in Maestro
- Colman Domingo in Rustin
- Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sterling K. Brown in American Fiction
- Robert De Niro in Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling in Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things
Actress in a Leading Role
- Annette Bening in Nyad
- Lily Gladstone in Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan in Maestro
- Emma Stone in Poor Things
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks in The Color Purple
- America Ferrera in Barbie
- Jodie Foster in Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers
Cinematography
- El Conde- Edward Lachman
- Killers Of The Flower Moon– Rodrigo Prieto
- Maestro- Matthew Libatique
- Oppenheimer- Hoyte van Hoytema
- Poor Things– Robbie Ryan
Costume Design
- Barbie– Jacqueline Durran
- Killers Of The Flower Moon– Jacqueline West
- Napoleon– Janty Yates and Dave Crossma
- Oppenheimer– Ellen Mirojnick
- Poor Things– Holly Waddington
Directing
- Anatomy Of A Fall– Justine Triet
- Killers Of The Flower Moon– Martin Scorsese
- Oppenheimer– Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things– Yorgos Lanthimos
- The Zone Of Interest– Jonathan Glazer
Documentary Feature Film
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President– Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek
- The Eternal Memory– Nominees to be determined
- Four Daughters– Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
- To Kill A Tiger– Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim
- 20 Days In Mariupol– Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath
Documentary Short Film
- The Abcs Of Book Banning– Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
- The Barber Of Little Rock– John Hoffman and Christine Turner
- Island In Between– S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
- The Last Repair Shop– Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó– Sean Wang and Sam Davis
Film Editing
- Anatomy Of A Fall- Laurent Sénéchal
- The Holdovers– Kevin Tent
- Killers Of The Flower Moon– Thelma Schoonmaker
- Oppenheimer– Jennifer Lame
- Poor Things– Yorgos Mavropsaridis
International Feature Film
- Io Capitano – Italy
- Perfect Days – Japan
- Society Of The Snow – Spain
- The Teachers’ Lounge – Germany
- The Zone Of Interest – United Kingdom
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Golda – Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue
- Maestro – Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell
- Oppenheimer – Luisa Abel
- Poor Things – Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
- Society Of The Snow – Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé
Music (Original Score)
- American Fiction – Laura Karpman
- Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny – John Williams
- Killers Of The Flower Moon – Robbie Robertson
- Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson
- Poor Things – Jerskin Fendrix
Music (Original Song)
- The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot – Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
- I’m Just Ken from Barbie – Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- It Never Went Away from American Symphony – Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers Of The Flower Moon– Music and Lyric by Scott George
- What Was I Made For? from Barbie – Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
Production Design
- Barbie – Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
- Killers Of The Flower Moon- Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
- Napoleon- Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff
- Oppenheimer – Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman
- Poor Things – Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek
Short Film (Live Action)
- The After– Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham
- Invincible- Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron
- Knight Of Fortune– Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk
- Red, White And Blue– Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane
- The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar– Wes Anderson and Steven Rales
Sound
- The Creator– Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
- Maestro– Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One– Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
- Oppenheimer– Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell
- The Zone Of Interest- Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- American Fiction– Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson
- Barbie– Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
- Oppenheimer– Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things– Screenplay by Tony McNamara
- The Zone Of Interest– Written by Jonathan Glazer
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Anatomy Of A Fall-Screenplay- Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
- The Holdovers– Written by David Hemingson
- Maestro– Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer
- May December– Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik
- Past Lives– Written by Celine Song
