Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 topped the global box office in its opening weekend, earning $118.4 million domestically and $170.9 million internationally for a combined total of $289.3 million. It posted the highest IMAX global opening of 2023 and with $25 million, had the highest debut of the franchise.

The film is now the 32nd consecutive Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film to debut number one at the domestic box office. With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, MCU titles now account for six of the 12 movies that have opened to $100+ million since the start of the pandemic era.

Internationally, the film opened at number one in nearly all key markets, earning $62 million across Europe, $48 million across Asia-Pacific, $28 million in China, and $33 million across Latin America. The film has been Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes; earned an “A” CinemaScore; and received five out of five stars on PostTrak.

The film is written and directed by James Gunn and produced by Kevin Feige. The star cast includes Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and features Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo.