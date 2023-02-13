The Walt Disney Company marks its 100th anniversary on 16 October 2023, and throughout the year, will celebrate the fans and storytellers who have sparked the joy and magic that is Disney over the last 100 years. Disney honoured those fans and creators with a special commercial debuting during Super Bowl LVII that spotlights 100 years of unrivalled storytelling and innovation. During the big games, they debuted a trailer for Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume three, opening in theatres on 5 May 2023 and a TV spot for Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, opening in theatres on 30 June 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume three stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova. James Gunn is the director and wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige is the producer, and Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt are the executive producers.

Check out the brand-new poster for @MarvelStudios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, written and directed by James Gunn. Only in theaters May 5. #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/OtUkbWMPI2 — Disney (@Disney) February 12, 2023

Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny stars Harrison Ford as the legendary hero archaeologist. Directed by James Mangold, the highly anticipated fifth instalment also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen. The film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and Disney Legend George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, is once again composing the score.

This Summer, a legend will face his destiny. Harrison Ford returns in #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny in theaters June 30. pic.twitter.com/xUXR90iySo — Disney (@Disney) February 13, 2023

“As we commemorate our historic 100th anniversary, it is remarkable to look back at Walt Disney’s legacy and his passionate pursuit of excellence that continue to propel the company forward today. We are incredibly grateful to the generations of people all over the world for being such a special part of our history and for inviting our stories and characters into their lives over the past century. Disney100 represents a celebration of all of our fans and families, and our storytellers and creative visionaries whose talents and imaginations have created the magical moments that make Disney such an enduring part of the global culture,” said The Walt Disney Company chief executive officer Robert A. Iger.

‘Disney100 Special Look’ features scenes from iconic Disney films, series, stage productions, theme parks, and fans, as well as a collection of inspiring words from Walt Disney, calling on the shared memories and nostalgia that have given Disney a special place in the hearts of audiences across the globe.

Disney will also celebrate its biggest fans with exclusive events, sneak previews, and, in September, a Disney100-themed Destination D23 just for members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club. Disney is excited to celebrate its 100th anniversary with its fans, creators, and employees throughout the year.