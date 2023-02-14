CORSAIR has launched a new entry in its acclaimed HS gaming headset lineup: the HS65 WIRELESS. This fashionably lightweight headset boasts two ways to connect to your games via low-latency 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth, giving you the versatility to listen across all your systems and devices. Available in black or white, the HS65 WIRELESS offers advanced audio personalisation with Sonarworks SoundID, for sound tailored to you.

The HS65 WIRELESS creates dynamic personal audio with integrated Sonarworks SoundID technology. Conveniently accessible in CORSAIR iCUE software, SoundID uses a quick sound test to find your unique listening preferences and create a personalized audio EQ profile that fine-tunes your audio experience. Combine that with Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound on PC and Mac, and you have professional-grade sound, without paying a premium.

With the HS65 WIRELESS, you can play and listen completely untethered, with 24 hours of battery life to continue gaming sessions without worrying about your headset’s lifespan. Additional Bluetooth enables mobile chat, phone calls, and gaming audio on even more devices. Thanks to an omni-directional mic that clearly captures your voice with nearly zero wireless lag, you can interact with games, and the people you play them with, as reliably as ever.

Quality and reliability extend to the HS65 WIRELESS’ distinctive design, showcasing sturdy reinforced aluminum construction and mesh grill ear cups. Plush leatherette memory foam ear pads and a cushioned headband contribute to an exquisite listening experience you will want to revisit again and again. Weighing just 275g, the HS65 WIRELESS rests easy on your head as you sit back and relax to games and music.

With immersive sound and an unbelievably lightweight frame, the HS65 WIRELESS puts you in the game with wireless audio you can enjoy all day and all night.

HS55 WIRELESS Headset Launch

HS55 WIRELESS has also launched, it is lightweight fit at just 266g, low-latency wireless connection options, and long battery life. With Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound, and superior all-day comfort, you can press play on great sound, free from wires.

The CORSAIR HS65 WIRELESS and HS55 WIRELESS gaming headsets are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

The CORSAIR HS65 WIRELESS and HS55 WIRELESS gaming headsets are backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.