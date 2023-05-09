Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced the launch of the India Hero Project, a new initiative started to identify and support emerging game developers in India. The program further expands SIE’s dedication to elevating the creative voices of independent developers across the globe and delivering compelling new content to PlayStation consumers.

To empower the Indian game development community, SIE will assist teams with a passion for building high-quality games for PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR2 and PC through strategic opportunities, including mentorship from industry leaders in the areas of technical art, design, production, and general insights into the business of making games.

Candidates ranging from one-person companies to larger studio entities are invited to register interest through an open submission process, which kicks off today. To apply, companies must be an India-based game developer to be able to register as PlayStation Registered Developer.

SIE global third-party business development and strategic initiatives head Hector Fernandez said, “We believe in the enormous potential of Indian game developers and the amazing experiences they can provide our players worldwide. India’s rich culture, creativity and global perspective hold promise for unique games. We are delighted to foster local developers with India Hero Project. PlayStation is committed to utilising our global capabilities and sharing our game development ethos to amplify new and diverse talents emerging from the region.”

Radhika Thakur from SIE’s corporate strategy and development said, “For 20 years, PlayStation has been bringing compelling entertainment experiences to the Indian gaming community. It has been exciting to see the evolution of the market over this time, and we are more excited than ever before for what’s to come. We feel there is a strong opportunity to grow the market further. Through the India Hero Project, PlayStation will be proudly supporting Indian talent in bringing new, high-quality games to the global gaming community.”