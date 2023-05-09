Creative Newtech, a brand licensee and market entry specialist, has entered into a pan-Indian distribution arrangement with Razer – a leading lifestyle brand for gamers. Razer will gain seamless and continuous availability of its range pan-India, while Creative Newtech will add another global market leader to its portfolio.

Commenting on the partnership, Creative Newtech chairman and managing director Ketan Patel said, “The Indian gaming market is among the fastest growing and with the most potential worldwide and Razer is synonymous with the gaming segment and highly popular with gamers. We are delighted to enter the segment with a market-leading brand like Razer. We look forward to growing together in the Indian market.”

Creative Newtech gaming vertical head Amit Agrawal said, “The gaming industry in India is booming with a significant rise in gaming users, indeed it is one of the most promising markets. Razer being a known player in the market is the top choice of gaming enthusiasts. We look forward to the fruitful partnership”.

In his comments, Razer Asia Pacific sales and marketing VP Wenchuan Liu said, “As the global leading lifestyle brand for gamers, our goal remains to create the best gaming peripherals in the world and we are excited to work with Creative Newtech to bring our best-in-class hardware to our fans in India.”