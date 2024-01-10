Studio Ghibli director Hayao Miyazaki won the Golden Globe award for The Boy and the Heron in the Best Motion Picture – Animated category.

This is the first Golden Globe won by the Japapnese director Miyazaki – renowned for anime films like Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke and many more. The Boy and the Heron beat Elemental, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros Movie, Suzume and Wish to win the best animated film award.

Released in Japan as Kimitachi wa Do Ikiruka (translated as How Do You Live), the film is an original story written and directed by Miyazaki, and produced by Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki. The film features a musical score from Miyazaki’s long-time collaborator Joe Hisaishi, who also received a Golden Globe nomination for this film in the Best Original Score – Motion Picture category, where he did not win.

The hand-drawn animated feature — which comes from Miyazaki after 10 years — opened in Japanese cinemas in July 2023. The film has been shortlisted in the Music (Original Score) category for the 96th Academy Awards.

Miyazaki has won the best animated feature Oscar for his 2001 film Spirited Away. His 2013 film The Wind Rises had received a Golden Globe nomination in Best Non-English Language film category.