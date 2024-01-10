Ed Brubaker, Picture Courtesy: Gerry Duggan

Prime Video announced a live-action series based on multi-Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series Criminal which is an interlocking universe of crime stories. The upcoming show will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Criminal is created by Ed Brubaker (Westworld, Batman: Caped Crusader) and Sean Phillips, who are both set as executive producers for the series. Brubaker, who wrote the graphic novel and the pilot script, will co-showrun with acclaimed crime fiction author Jordan Harper (Hightown, Gotham, The Mentalist).

“Criminal is a beloved graphic novel created by the most iconic team in the history of comics,” said Amazon MGM Studios U.S. SVOD wholly owned development head Nick Pepper. “I know our global Prime Video customers will immediately embrace this story, and I look forward to working with Ed, Jordan, and the team to bring it to the screen.”

“Sean and I have been building this world in our books for over a decade, and now to be able to bring it to life for Amazon is just incredible. And to have Amazon support the project the way they have, and show so much faith in my and Jordan’s vision for the show is even more incredible,” said Brubaker.

Brubaker and Phillips are the most acclaimed team in the history of comics, having spent over 20 years creating hits such as Criminal, The Fade Out, Kill or be Killed, Reckless, Pulp, and many others. Considered the grand masters of crime comics, their best-selling library of graphic novels has been translated around the world in over a dozen languages with Criminal as the best-selling, internationally published, graphic novel series.

Separately, Brubaker has written key arcs for Marvel and DC Comics including Batman, Catwoman, The Immortal Iron Fist, and Captain America. Harper, who alongside his television work, is the award-winning author of She Rides Shotgun (which won the Edgar Award for Best First Novel and is currently being adapted as a feature film with Taron Egerton attached to star) and Everybody Knows (named as a best Crime Novel of the Year by the New York Times for 2023).

Criminal is executive produced by Ed Brubaker and Jordan Harper, alongside Sean Phillips, Sarah Carbiener, and Phillip Barnett. Legendary Television will also serve as an executive producer. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.