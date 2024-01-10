Adda52.com has announced one of its most anticipated poker series – Adda52 Online Poker Series (AOPS). AOPS has been witnessing participation from all over India in its previous editions. The series is scheduled to take place from 27 January to 18 February 2024.

The current edition of the Adda52 Online Poker Series will allow the players to showcase their talent to win from a prize pool of Rs 15 crore across diverse formats. The series will have 23 trophy events for poker enthusiasts and professionals alike. The final tables for four premier events will be played live aboard the Deltin Royale casino in Goa.

Commenting on the occasion, Deltatech Gaming chief marketing officer Joydeep Mukherjee said, “AOPS, our flagship poker series is not just another poker series, but a celebration of our love for the game. It’s a commitment to our passion for building a vibrant poker community in India, where anybody can exercise their poker skills to compete with the best in the country; where the online and offline world converges, bringing together champions from all over the country to the iconic Deltin Royale in Goa to play the final table. We are confident that this edition of AOPS will be an amazing experience for all our players.”

The series’ main attraction is the Main Event which features a prize pool of Rs 3 crore. To make it more interesting, the buy-ins for tournaments would start from as low as Rs 550, with daily satellite tournaments running for just Rs 110 for the Rs 3 crore GTD Main Event. The players will also have the opportunity to unlock winnings of Rs 35 lakh through the AOPS leaderboard. The players can enter daily freeroll tournaments and unlock attractive deposit offers to win free tickets for satellites and main events.