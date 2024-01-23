India’s esports tournament organiser Skyesports has brought back its city-based BGMI esports tournament in 2024.

Called the Skyesports League, the tournament will have India’s top esports teams representing different cities of the country. The tournament is set to take place on-ground in Mumbai in March 2024, and will be open to a live audience.

Commenting on the league, Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy said, “The Skyesports League will be a celebration of India’s diversity and will include a regional and localised flavour never seen before in Indian esports. Each team will be representing a different city from every nook and corner of the country, paving the way for more regional engagement while also bringing more content for fans.”

The 16 teams competing in the Skyesports League are as follows:

Ahmedabad Avengers

Bengaluru Crushers

Bhubaneswar Titans

Chennai Clutchers

Delhi Dragons

Guwahati Giants

Hyderabad Nawabs

Kochi Kings

Kolkata Tridents

Lucknow Pushers

Mumbai Aces

Pune Pros

Punjab Pinnacles

Rajasthan Strikers

Ranchi Warriors

Vizag Gladiators

A different esports organisation will represent each city. Skyesports has selected each esports organisation in the League based on past results, contribution to the ecosystem and commitment to localised content for the esports event. The organisation will reveal these 16 teams and their players on its Instagram and Twitter handles soon.

On the process of selecting teams, Skyesports global business partnerships head Sashank Bhandaru said, “While we received a huge number of applications to be a part of the Skyesports League, we have carefully shortlisted the best teams for the esports event. They haven’t just been selected based on their star players or popularity but also on their ability to engage regional audiences which is the goal with the Skyesports League.”

So far, Enigma Gaming has secured its slot in the 2024 League after its victory at Skyesports’ Pova Cup Season 4 – BGMI.