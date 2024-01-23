Neela Mediatech’s gaming platform TMKOC Play has announced that its game Bhide Scooter Race has received one million downloads on Android Play Store and Apple App Store combined.

The mobile game – inspired by the character Aatmaram Tukaraam Bhide from the popular television series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah – is an endless racing game. Players step into Bhide’s shoes as they navigate the racing track and avoid obstacles to collect coins on their scooter. The game is aimed at players of all ages.

“The overwhelming response to Bhide Scooter Race has been truly humbling. We are thrilled to see the game resonate with fans of the show and gamers alike,” said Neela Film Production and Neela Mediatech producer and managing director Asit Kumarr Modi. “Reaching one million downloads is a testament to the brand acceptance and the hard work and dedication of our team. We are committed to delivering more exciting updates and features in the future. We have a pipeline of new games to be launched in the next couple of months.”

In September 2023, the production company Neela Films invested Rs 24 crore into Neela Mediatech to mark its digital foray into gaming, animation and e-commerce.