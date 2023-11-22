Neela Mediatech’s gaming platform TMKOC Play has announced a partnership with Reliance JioGames wherein they aim to roll out 50 plus games on the platform, targeting Indian mobile and cloud gaming users. These games created in-house by Neela Mediatech and launched on TMKOC Play, are based on the characters of the company’s leading IP and TV show – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC).

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a household name, and the company claims, has an audience of over 60 million. Reliance JioGames has a user base of over 500 million. “Hence, it’s a strategic move to capitalise on each other’s strengths,” said Neela Film Production and Neela Mediatech producer and managing director, and TMKOC creator Asit Modi.

“TMKOC and Reliance JioGames hold widespread acclaim among households nationwide, reaching even the most remote corners of cities and towns,” Modi said. “Through this partnership, we aim to expand our user base. Moreover, this partnership enables Reliance JioGames to attract new users from the existing [TMKOC] fan base.” Additionally, Modi exclusively revealed to AnimationXpress that the company is working on an in-app advertising model.

The production company Neela Films recently announced an investment of Rs 24 crore into Neela Mediatech – the gaming, animation and e-commerce business as an extension to TMKOC IP. Of this, 50 per cent is allocated to game development and the other 50 per cent to animation, Neela Mediatech CEO Harjeet Chhabra told us. On their gaming division, he shared, “We have a team of more than 50 plus in-house product managers and game developers. We also work closely with 45 plus freelance developers from Mumbai, Surat, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Delhi.”

Though fairly new to the Indian gaming market, the company claims to have recorded five million game downloads, and has ambitious plans. It anticipates a 5x growth within the coming six months.

Users of JioGames will be able to enjoy a diverse selection of TMKOC-based games that will have their cherished characters from the series. The platform will host free-to-play games and cloud-based adventures, for both single-player and multiplayer gamers. Bhide Scooter Race, TMKOC Air Hockey, Bhide Pickle Delivery, Gokuldham Kite Flying and Tapu Skating Adventure are the first of many games that are available on the platform.

Apart from JioGames, these games are available on Google PlayStore, App store and Neela Mediatech’s own HTML platform TMKOCPlay.com. “They will also be available on Samsung and Huawei stores soon,” Chhabra said.

Apart from its highly popular TV show, TMKOC has kids animated series based on the brand, YouTube rhymes channels and now mobile games. What’s next, we asked Chhabra. “Two of our big games are ready to play to win and will be announced soon,” he said.