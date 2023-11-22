Disney’s Wish is reviving one of the studio’s animation traditions, making it a film that fans have been waiting for 12 years.

The film is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

The trailer for Disney’s Wish features the voice of Ariana DeBose, a villainous voice performance from Chris Pine, and numerous scenes that ensure an opulent fantasy journey. The film’s animation has stirred up massive conversations as Wish takes an approach that Disney fans haven’t seen for 12 years now.

The animation in Disney’s Wish trailer may look a little different and that’s because the movie is the first Disney project to use 2D animation since 2011 with 3D. The film combines 2D and 3D animation, offering something fresh for moviegoers.

Wish releases in Indian cinemas on 24 November 2023.