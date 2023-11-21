The famed animated series Masha and the Bear is coming to India in the form of a live theatrical adaptation.

Produced by Viacom18 Live and presented by HSBC India, the theatrical entertainment experience will debut in India and journey across the country, starting in Mumbai on 23 December 2023, followed by performances in Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad, and thereafter concluding its tour in Mumbai in March 2024.

Featuring various characters from the show, Masha and the Bear Live is a musical story that will revolve around Masha, The Bear, Professor Nonbelevious, Rosie, the Panda, Sly Fox and Silly Fox and more, who will join Masha to solve the mystery of missing items from her home. Apart from music and dance, the show will provide the audience with an interactive experience where Masha and The Bear will need the audience’s help to solve this mystery together.

Viacom18 Live (Integrated Network Solutions) business head Gaurav Mashruwala said, “Masha and the Bear, the beloved show on Nick Jr has captured the hearts of many in India, and we are thrilled to bring their magical world to life on stage. We’re excited to have HSBC India as our partners and help us making this extraordinary experiential possible right in our home turf.”

HSBC India customers, digital & marketing head Jaswinder Sodhi said, “We are super excited to be part of an extraordinary live theatrical adaptation of one of the kids’ favourite shows on television, Masha and the Bear. HSBC Starstruck is an initiative started by us wherein clients enjoy host of exclusive experiences such as best seats for a show, exclusive presales window, discounts and meet and greet with artists. The India tour of Masha and the Bear will be a part of HSBC Starstruck initiative, wherein our HSBC clients will have access to exclusive benefits.”

The tickets for Masha and the Bear Live are available on Kidsdayout.co. HSBC Card holders will have an exclusive 72-hour window to have first rights to the best seats as well as meet and greet opportunity across each show, along with discounted ticket rates.

Masha and the Bear has gained immense popularity in India, captivating both children and parents with its delightful storytelling and endearing characters. Its widespread appeal on Nick Jr India has made it a household favourite across the country. Viacom18 Live has previously brought immersive Peppa Pig Live musical to the audience in India.