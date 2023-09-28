Asit Modi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) producer Neela Films is expanding through its digital foray into gaming, animation and e-commerce with its new venture Neela Mediatech. The company has infused Rs 24 crore in Neela Mediatech along with the rights to its IP – TMKOC – to take it beyond show production. The new venture aims to reach 100 million game downloads by March 2024.

Neela Films, which has a family-based audience from eight to 80 yrs, will now focus on the gaming and animation audiences. Neela Mediatech’s primary mission is to leverage the show’s audience viewer base of 60 million individuals. The gaming vertical has debuted with 15 games and over five million downloads. The games offered will be across single and multiple-play formats like Bhide Scooter Race, Run Jetha Run, and Jump Bhide Jump, among many more.

The company’s new gaming portal christened TMKOC Play, will be based on the popular show theme, reliving the TV characters for the online audience going beyond television. The portal will host free-to-play games, cloud-based adventures, and blockchain-powered quests to virtual reality odysseys for the burgeoning show audience. It will also have animated shows and rhymes catering to children.

Neela Films’ YouTube Rhymes / Baalgeet Channel has already crossed 1.5 million subscribers across various languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali.

Neela Film Production and Neela Mediatech creator, producer and managing director Asit Kumarr Modi, who is well-known for his role as author and creator of the popular show series said, “We’ve been at the helm in the entertainment space for decades, and now, with gaming emerging as the next frontier of entertainment, we’re taking a bold leap to offer our audience more excitement and value. Our strategic vision includes reinforcing our content pipeline, captivating the mobile-first gaming community, and establishing ourselves as the go-to YouTube Channel for children. With this we hope to redefine the entertainment space ensuring that our audience continue to enjoy exceptional and immersive experiences”.

The company said that it aims to take the Indian gaming and animation story to a global platform.